It’s hard to believe that it’s already time for spring seedling sales. All across the state of Michigan, conservation districts are busy taking tree orders.
Conservation district tree sales have been a tradition for decades. In fact, Michigan conservation districts will help landowners plant millions of trees this spring. Check out your local conservation districts webpage to support your local CD spring tree and shrub sale. Tree and shrub ordering deadlines are in early April. Seedlings across the state are in high demand, we recommend placing orders as soon as possible.
Conservation Districts
The Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts partner together to write these weekly articles and are a great resource for property owners. Many of our customers have an annual tradition of planting trees each spring with family and friends. If this is a tradition you would like to start, we are here to help guide you through the process. Now is a great time to contact our staff of resource professionals to find out what management options may be available to reach your goals for your property.
Each district offers their own unique sales list, allowing districts to tailor their sales to their local community. All districts offer a great mix of native trees and shrubs. Some districts offer small seedlings and others offer larger transplant stock. Tree and shrub sales help districts support additional conservation programming throughout the year.
Native Trees and Shrubs
Conservation districts focus on offering native trees and shrubs for sale. Native plants are the keystone to the local ecosystem. They help clean air, filter water, keep soil in place and provide wildlife habitat. Native species have also evolved with local pollinators, providing food and shelter to a host of beneficial insects. Native species are well-adapted to local climates, which increases survival rates. Native species also protect biodiversity and stewardship of the natural realm. Native species don’t act in an invasive manner and are not overly competitive with other native plants. There are numerous native trees and shrubs that are well suited to a variety of soil types and uses.
Benefits of Spring Planting
Spring is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Typically, a greater number of tree and shrub species are offered for sale in the springtime. Soil temperature begins to warm in the spring, promoting root growth. Spring and summer rains help supply the needed moisture for proper root growth and establishment. Frost heave is not a concern on heavier clay soils like it is for fall planting. But, the greatest benefit of spring planting for most people is getting to the outdoors after a long winter.
Please remember, weed control is still important for the spring, weed mats or mulch should be considered. The number one cause of seedling mortality is grass and weed competition.
Keep Tree Diversity in Mind
Tree diversity is an important consideration in protecting forests. Forest stands that have less diversity are more susceptible to disease and pests. One of the most recent examples of the need for diversity is the death of the ash tree. The Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. In Michigan, millions of ash trees have been killed, and some projections predict the death of billions of ash trees in North America. Still visible in forests and yards today, the ash tree is a stark reminder of the challenges forests face.
There are many other reasons to also promote tree diversity. Everyone can appreciate the fall foliage that central Michigan has to offer, and tree diversity contributes to the brilliant fall colors. The same diversity principle applies to the spring blooming period.
Tree diversity also benefits the ecosystem. Everything from soil health to wildlife populations are influenced by tree diversity. From bacteria and mycorrhizae in the soil to bird and insect species, tree diversity benefits the most forms of life.
Mark Your Calendars
Please mark your calendars, ordering deadline for Osceola-Lake Conservation District is Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. Tentative pickup dates are Friday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Paris Park Fish Hatchery. If you have any questions, contact the Osceola-Lake Conservation District at (231)-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District. For more information, contact him at 231-465-8012, mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District Office at 138 W. Upton, Suite 2, Reed City.
