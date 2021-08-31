CADILLAC — Supporters gathered at the Wexford County Civic Center to cheer on cancer survivors and caregivers at the Relay for Life event Saturday.
The public event brought out people from all over the community, many of whom have either battled cancer or know someone who has.
For event organizer Kristine Arnold, Saturday’s event was about showing support for those who’ve been affected by cancer.
“The event is really for people who have been affected with cancer in some way,” Arnold said. “It’s really all about supporting and honoring caregivers and survivors.”
Saturday’s event also provided people with an opportunity to connect with others, and Arnold said she likes how the event provides a sense of community.
“I just feel like Relay for Life is just a great place for people to connect with others who have had to go through that struggle,” Arnold said.
The money raised at the event will go towards the American Cancer Society, which helps fund life-saving research and treatment for cancer patients, according to Arnold.
As the attendees walked on the ice rink at the Civic Center, many were pleased to see so many supporters out cheering them on.
“It’s wonderful ... to see all the survivors and the people supporting the survivors,” said Laurie Coffel, a breast cancer survivor.
Two-time cancer survivor Mallery Nyman said it was heartwarming to see all the support. Back in 1997, Nyman said she was diagnosed with breast cancer and went through several surges and rounds of chemotherapy. Twelve years later, she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019 and had to undergo surgery once again.
Now that she has recovered from cancer twice, Nyman said she was happy to see people out at the relay showing their support like her family did when she had cancer.
“It’s hearting warming,” Nyman said. “There (probably) aren’t many people who haven’t been touched in some way by cancer, either with themselves or through a family member or close friend. Cancer is pretty rampant, and it’s heartwarming to see people working together to try to enable people to find a cure.”
Mayor Carla Filkins also attended the event and led the crowd in a blessing. Having seen many family members and friends battle cancer, she said the Relay for Life was incredibly important and was happy to see so many people coming out and making a difference.
“It’s really wonderful,” Filkins said. “Everyone that comes out today is making a difference and, it’s probably because cancer has impacted their lives in some way. So I think it’s really wonderful that they do have time to come and be a part of it.”
“It all comes back to a sense of community,” Arnold said. “It’s really nice to know those people are in your community and helping, and for any nonprofit that needs volunteers, that’s really great.”
