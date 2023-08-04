Susan Beerens announced as new 4-H program coordinator

LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County 4-H has a new program coordinator.
Susan Beerens has been announced by the MSU Extension as the new coordinator. Beerens is a lifelong Missaukee County resident and owns a dairy farm that has been in her family for 116 years. She is currently serving as the board president for the Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show.
“I decided to take the job because I would like to help promote 4-H,” she said. “I think it’s important for the kids to have that educational background. They get it here at the youth show, but I want to broaden it a little bit more and reach more kids.”
Beerens has been active in 4-H her whole life, including her time as a camp counselor and member of the horse and swine clubs as a kid.
A big part of the 4-H program for Beerens is relationship building. She said that it’s important to her for the younger and older generation to develop positive connections while also learning from each other.
Beerens will now look to bring back some 4-H clubs, while also developing new ones. She said one club she’d like to start is a homesteading club.
This club would teach students basic skills such as turning your own butter, raising vegetables and meats, making your own clothes and more. A few clubs she’d like to bring back include sewing, a horse club and a swine club.
Another club she wants to get going is a shooting club. Beerens said this club would involve shooting air rifles.
Along with promoting life skills, Beerens said they also want the kids to become leaders and make decisions. When they are part of a club, she said they want the students to decide what kind of projects to work on, what materials to use and figuring out how much it’ll cost.
As the board president for the Youth Show, Beerens said she’d also like to incorporate the show’s clubs and 4-H clubs together to create one set of clubs. The youth show would continue to have its fair meetings for the kids not interested in joining 4-H.
“The biggest thing I’m excited about is to get (4-H) back up and going,” she said.
“When I was younger, we had four horse clubs in Missaukee County, so I’m excited just to able to bring some of those back and bring back some of the old traditions and life skills that we used to have.”
