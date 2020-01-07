IDLEWILD —After a several hour standoff with police, a suspect in Lake County has been apprehended.

Police became involved in the standoff with the suspect after he allegedly shot a firearm while they were attempted to arrest him.

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said Michigan State Police troopers were attempting to arrest the man around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Martin said there was a warrant for the man's arrest.

While attempting to make contact with the man, who was in a camper trailer near a residence off Tacoma Street in Idlewild, Martin said he began shooting a firearm.

None of the shots struck anyone, and they appear to be "wild gunshots," Martin said.

Following the shooting, police established a perimeter around the residence and awaited the arrival of the MSP Special Response Team.

Martin said there was only one person in the residence — the suspect, and he confirmed that the man had been placed under arrest Tuesday night.

Further details regarding the incident and suspect's identity are not available at this time.