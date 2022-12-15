CADILLAC — The woman found dead Wednesday in a Haring Township neighborhood has been identified, according to information shared by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office Thursday.
The sheriff's office stated the woman found was 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark who resided in Missaukee County. No other information was provided. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
