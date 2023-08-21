MARION – The 18th annual free pheasant hunt for military veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders at the Tails-A-Waggin Hunting Preserve located between McBain and Marion is upon us again but is set up differently than in past years.
Instead of a four-day event in late September as in the past, Tail-A-Waggin owner Chuck Connell and wife Joan have set it up this year so the free pheasant hunt is offered on different designated dates extending to the early part of November.
The dates for this year’s pheasant hunt include: Thursday, Sept. 7; Friday. Sept. 29; Wednesday, Oct. 4; Saturday, Oct. 21; Monday, Oct. 30; and Sunday, Nov. 5.
Connell is hoping that by extending the pheasant hunt this way, more officers, first responders, and military veterans, including disabled veterans, will be able to participate. The free pheasant hunt has grown in popularity and draws between 350 and 400 hunters each year.
The pheasant hunt on the 440-acre preserve is offered free each year by the Connells as a way of saying thank you to those who serve to make our country a safer and better place and preserving our freedoms. The Tails-A-Waggin Preserve is located four miles south of the Missaukee County line and two miles west of Marion at 18319 50th Avenue.
Five pheasants are released for each hunter, who is accompanied on their excursion by a guide with hunting dogs. Connell releases around 1,700 pheasants during the annual event. For hunters that can’t walk or have mobility issues, track chairs are available for their use.
A meal is also provided for the hunters and cleaning services are offered for the birds that are taken too along with plenty of good fellowship.
Sponsorships are greatly appreciated and enable the Connells to continue to make the pheasant hunt available each year. Each $75 sponsorship provides an eligible hunter with pheasants, guides, dogs, and a meal for the day.
To register or be a sponsor, send an email to Chuck at childrenscharter@gmail.com or register online at preservehunt.com, or call (231) 743-6483.
HISTORY OF THE FREE PHEASANT HUNT
Chuck Connell and wife Joan started what was then known as the Veterans Hunt in 2005. It was the first year of the Tails-A-Waggin’ Acres Hunting Preserve and they invited two Vietnam veterans who were disabled from Agent Orange to participate in a free pheasant hunt that fall not knowing how much they would appreciate it.
Their reaction and appreciation started Chuck and Joan thinking about a second year. And this time they invited six disabled veterans. The Connells didn’t know this was going to turn into God’s plan for the preserve but by the third year calls started coming in as word got out that they helped disabled veterans and any handicapped person get out pheasant hunting.
The program grew very fast and expanded into a four-day event in late September that welcomes all guys and gals who are veterans, law enforcement of all divisions, firefighters, and first responders.
This year (2023) the format had been updated as now the Connells have multiple designated dates for the free pheasant hunts extending from the first in late August until the seventh and final date in early November.
