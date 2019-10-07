CADILLAC — A teenager had to be extracted from her vehicle following a crash Monday in Clam Lake Township.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East 48 Road and South 45 Road around 5:21 p.m.
Investigation revealed that a 17-year-old female failed to yield to an eastbound box truck and a collision ensued.
EMS crews extricated the teenager from the vehicle and transported her to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for treatment of injuries. No other injuries were reported. Information on the extent of the teen's injuries is not available at this time.
Deputies do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the victim was wearing a seatbelt.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Cadillac Fire Department and Northflight EMS.
