The 2022 year is coming to a close and we are now looking to the New Year. It may seem early but downtime in the winter is a great time to start planning for next year’s garden. Here are 10 great herbs to grow in your garden this summer.
Basil
Basil (Ocimum basilicum) comes in many different varieties but the most common is sweet basil. It is an aromatic plant in the mint family. Basil comes from tropical regions and is treated as an annual plant in the north climates. It is very easy to grow from seed but is short-lived. Basil does well potted and can easily be grown indoors. The leaves can be eaten fresh or dried. It is used in a wide range of dishes, drinks and teas. Growing conditions: full sun, somewhat rich soil and well-drained soil. Annual.
Catmint
Catmint (Nepeta cataria) is an easy-to-grow and a hard-to-kill aromatic herb. It is a perennial with clusters of lavender-blue flowers. Tends to grow wider than it is tall and is a great plant to take up large empty space in a garden. Catmint leaves and flowers can be used fresh or dried as a tea. Many will drink this tea when they are having digestive issues. In the early Middle Ages a few fresh leaves would be chewed to treat a toothache. Growing conditions: prefers full sun, established planting are drought and heat tolerant. Perennial.
Coneflower or Echinacea
Coneflower (Echinacea) comes in a variety of colors; including pink, red, orange, white and yellow. The purple/pink (Echinacea purpurea) coneflower variety is the best for herbal practices. It grows to be 3 to 4 feet tall and blooms throughout the summer into the fall. Coneflower is also a great plant to bring in pollinators like bees and butterflies. It is most common to use the flowers and roots, but the leaves and stems can also be used. Many use echinacea tea as an immune system stimulation. Growing conditions: full to partial sun, will tolerate poor rocky soil, and will not grow in wet-mucky soil. Perennial.
Garden Sage
Garden sage (Salvia officinalis) is a very easy sage to grow and propagate in northern Michigan. It is a perennial also known as common or kitchen sage. Sage is an aromatic plant and the Romans referred to it as “holy herb.” The leaves go great in tea and as seasoning. They add great flavor to pork, lamb and fish. Growing conditions: full sun and well-drained soil. Perennial but will die during the cold winter.
Lavender
Lavender (Lavandula) is in the mint family and there are about 47 different species. These species come in a wide range of plants, including annuals, perennials, shrub-like, subshrubs and small shrubs. One of the most common one found is English Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia). Lavender is an aromatic plant is used in many products, like essential oils, balms, salves, perfumes and soaps. The buds are also used in teas, cooking and infusions. Growing conditions: full sun and well-drained soil is very important. Perennial.
Lemon Balm
Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), also known as common balm, is a herb in the mint family. It is a perennial with small white flowers. As an aromatic plant, it has a pleasant fresh smell and is commonly used as in essential oils. It is also a great herb to bring in pollinators like bees and butterflies. The leaves can be dried or used fresh. These leaves can be used to make teas, and flavoring in ice cream and in fish dishes. Growing conditions: partial shade, fertile soil and well-drained soil. Perennial but is unable to survive Michigan winters.
Pineapple Sage
Pineapple Sage (Salvia elegans) is native to Mexico and Guatemala. It is in the mint family and has a pineapple scent when the leaves are crushed. Pineapple sage also has colorful flowers that can be added to salads or as a garnish. The leaves can be made into a herbal tea fresh or dried. Growing conditions: full sun, moist soil and well-drained soil. Perennial but is unable to survive Michigan winters.
Spearmint
Spearmint (Mentha spicata) is also known as garden or lamb mint. It is an aromatic plant with a square stem. Square stems are one of the characteristic of the mint family. Spearmint can spread very quickly in your garden, so it is a good herb to grow in a pot. The leaves can be use dried or eaten fresh. They are great for teas and cooking. Spearmint is also used in toothpaste because it contains menthol and menthone. Growing conditions: part shade and moist soil. Perennial.
Sting Nettle
Sting nettle (Urtica dioica) is commonly found in the wild but can also be cultivated. Not all plants sting in this species but many do. When the skin comes into contact with the plant and breaks a stinger, the plant releases a venom. This venom can cause tingling, pain and red bumps on the skin. That is why sting nettle must be harvested with care and gloves. It can be a nuisance in the garden so its cultivation should be considered carefully. It is a great plant to feed to chickens. The leaves can be used for tea or cooking, but are not to be eaten raw. Growing conditions: full sun to partial shade, wide pH range (5.0 to 8.0) and moist-loamy soil. Perennial.
Thyme
Garden Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) is an aromatic evergreen perennial herb and a member of the mint family. It is an easy to grow herb also known as common thyme or Germany thyme. It grows close to the ground and can make a great ground cover. Thyme can be used fresh or dried in a multitude of dishes; like soup, pasta, pizza, roasted meat, savory baking, etcetera. It is also great in teas and cocktails. Growing conditions: full sun, loves heat and well-drained soil. Perennial.Happy Holidays from Wexford Conservation District. We look forward to seeing you in the New Year.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information on herbs and for assistance in local conservation matters, contact Tiffany by phone at (231) 775-7681, ext. 3, or by email at wexford@macd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.