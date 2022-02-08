The diversity of bats
While bats do fly, calling them “flying rats” couldn’t be anything farther from the truth. Some bats can live up to 30 years, while most rodents live for one or two. Bats will usually give birth to one or two offspring called “pups”, while rodents have many offspring. Bats are also very diverse in habitat, diet, size and behavior.
They can be found in almost every habitat and some species will even hibernate in snow on the ground. Most bats in the United States are insectivores, eating primarily mosquitoes, beetles and moths. Nectar-feeding pollinator species will migrate to New Mexico, Texas and Arizona. Many species, including the larger flying foxes, will feed on fruit and help with seed dispersal. There are even some species in that have the odd diet of fish or frogs. While vampire bats do feed on the blood of livestock, there is no need to blockade your windows or barns. They are only found from Mexico down to South America.
Sizes of bats can vary greatly as well. The Bumblebee bat weighs 2 grams, the weight of two skittles, and has a wingspan of around 6 inches. Compare that to the largest bat, the Golden-crowned flying fox, coming in at 2.5 pounds with a wingspan of 5.5 feet! Bats found within the contiguous U.S. are much smaller than flying foxes, with the largest species weighing 73 grams, comparable to 30 pennies.
Bats can have different social, migratory and roosting behaviors as well. In The U.S., the Eastern red bat is typically solitary, and will roost, or rest, in dead leaves on the ground. Indiana bats are very social and can have a maternity colony comprised of mothers and pups in the thousands. The little brown bat will hibernate in caves and mines during the winter, while a common species, the big brown bat, prefers to roost in old barns and attics.
Importance
Bats help with the environment as well as the economy. Insectivorous bats in the U.S. alone are estimated to save at least $3.7 billion a year in pest control. A single colony of big brown bats could eat 1.3 million insects per year, disturbing populations of many agricultural pests. In tropical locations, over 300 types of fruit depend on bats for pollination, including mangoes, bananas and guava. The Mexican long-tongued bat is also one of the few pollinators of agave, a source ingredient for tequila.
White-nose syndrome
In 2006, an invasive fungus called white-nose syndrome was unknowingly brought to New York from Europe. This cold-loving fungus only affects hibernating bat species in the U.S., taking advantage of their dropped body temperatures. It was called white-nose syndrome because of the visible fungus that can grow on the muzzles of bats. The fungus causes them to wake up frequently instead of saving energy. With no insects available during the winter, this has caused the decline of at least three U.S. bat species by 90%. White-nose syndrome made its way to Michigan in 2014 and is now in 37 states.
To help bats suffering from white-nose syndrome, there are preventative measures you can take. If you enter a cave or a mine, you should decontaminate your gear before entering another area. To learn how to decontaminate gear properly and see a map of where this fungus has spread, go to whitenosesyndrome.org.
Studying bats
Bat researchers are looking at ways to buffer bats hit hardest by white-nose syndrome. One project of note is the fat bat project, which focuses on bug buffets. When bats have extra insects to munch on before hibernation, they can fatten up and potentially survive interrupted sleep during the winter.
Working as a bat researcher in the past, I had to get my pre-rabies exposure vaccine before handling any potential rabies-carrying mammal. For extra measure, all bat researchers wear gloves when handling. While it is estimated that less than 1% of bats carry rabies, only protected and trained professionals should handle bats. Once trained properly, bat biologists can study movement, physiology and more.
To study movement, a transmitter may be placed on a bat like a miniature backpack and then tracked using an antenna. Biologists can also get data on weight and body condition of bats by capturing them with a mist-net or harp trap. A mist-net is also used when studying birds and resembles a tennis court net, with strings that are more closely interwoven. A harp trap has two rows of fishing line that extend upwards. These lines act as a fireman’s pole for any bat trying to fly through. Once bats are gently taken out of the mist net or harp trap, measurements are taken and the bats are released.
There are many ways to learn about these creatures of the night and how we can protect them. I will be giving a workshop called “The Interesting World of Bats” at the Ardis Missaukee District Library. It will be held on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. for ages 8 to 18. We will have fun activities and a raffle at the end for a bat box. If interested, you can register at missaukeecd.org.
Brooke is the Conservation Technician and Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Agent for Missaukee Conservation District. You can contact her at brooke.daly@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
