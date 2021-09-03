The Bible and American Presidents
Part 2
Andrew Jackson, 7th President of the United States
In his farewell address in 1837, President Andrew Jackson stated:
“But you must remember, my fellow citizens, that eternal vigilance by the people is the price of liberty and that you must pay the price if you wish to secure the blessing. You have no longer any cause to fear danger from abroad; you strength and power are well known throughout the civilized world, as well as the high and gallant bearing of your sons. It is from within, among yourselves – from cupidity, from corruption, from disappointed ambition and inordinate thirst for power – that factions will be formed and liberty endangered. It is against such designs, whatever disguise the actors may assume, that you have especially to guard yourselves. You have the highest of human trusts committed to your care. Providence has showered on this favored land blessings without number and has chosen you as the guardians of freedom, to preserve it for the benefit of the human race. May he who holds in his hands the destines of nations, make you worthy of the favors he has bestowed and enable you with pure hearts and pure hands and sleepless vigilance, to guard and defend to the end of time the great charge he has committed to your keeping.”
Woodrow Wilson, 28th President of the United States:
“The bible is the one supreme source of revelation of the meaning of life, the nature of God, and spiritual nature and needs of men. It is the only guide of life which really leads the spirit in the way of peace and salvation. America was born a Christian nation. America was born to exemplify that devotion to the elements of righteousness, which are derived from the revelations of Holy Scripture.”
