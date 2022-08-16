CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA is excited to announce that the Cadillac Festival of Races is back for 2022.
This year, there will be a new seven-mile Lake Relay Race and, as always, the 5K and 10K race. The race will start at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will run along beautiful Lake Cadillac.
All proceeds from the race will go toward the YMCA’s free seventh-grade membership program. This program allows any seventh-grade student to have a free Y membership to access YMCA facility amenities as well as our drop-in Teen Center where they can experience a positive recreational and social environment. On weekdays the YMCA provides free transportation from CAPS schools to the Y, free healthy meal in the Teen Center and a safe environment filled with a team who provide homework help and mentoring.
For more information, to register or to become a race sponsor, go to www.cadillacfestivalofraces.com.
