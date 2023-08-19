CADILLAC — When looking through your home, you’ll likely find several items considered household hazardous waste.
Because these products can be dangerous to humans and the environment, proper disposal is important to protect us and our planet. If these products are improperly disposed of, they could harm our drinking water, food and overall health.
“It’s important to the city and everybody else because we don’t want any hazardous waste to get into the waterways, into the drinking water or into the environment,” Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffery Dietlin said. “So, if we can prevent that from happening, that’s our goal.”
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) defines household hazardous waste as products that are ignitable, toxic, corrosive and/or reactive and may be labeled as such. Some common examples include fluorescent light bulbs, household cleaning products, automotive fluids, gardening products and oil-based paints.
When it comes to liquid household hazardous waste, Dietlin said you should never pour it down your sink or toilet. This is because it can get into the wastewater plant and eventually the environment if it’s not taken out.
“It’s actually a lot harder to take stuff out of the water when it’s mixed in than to treat it before it gets mixed in,” Dietlin said.
Dumping these liquids into the environment is also a big no-no. Dietlin said you risk the liquid seeping into the soil or contaminating drinking water. If the hazardous waste found its way into a farmer’s irrigation line, Dietlin said it could then get into your food from watering the crops.
“There are a lot of things that have to go wrong to make that happen, but we’re trying to stop that even before it happens,” he said.
There are other items you may not realize are hazardous waste such as lithium-ion batteries, old cell phones, leftover medication and laptops.
EGLE Environmental Support Division Environmental Quality Specialist Christine Grossman said the lithium-ion batteries are especially dangerous. In speaking with landfill operators, she said when the battery casing is broken, the battery spontaneously ignites upon being exposed to air and burns at a high temperature.
This causes other surrounding materials to ignite and cause significant damage to the garbage truck, landfill or recycling facility.
“It is a huge burden for local disposal and fire safety operations,” Grossman said.
Dietlin said some old items like tube lights and thermostats contain mercury, which can harm a person’s nervous, digestive and immune systems.
Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said smoke detectors and old fire extinguishers are household hazardous waste protects people may not think about. She said the smoke detectors contain a man-made radioactive metal called americium-421, which is dangerous if ingested.
The foam found in fire extinguishers can pose health risks to humans if there’s long-term exposure to it.
While tires aren’t considered household hazardous waste, some counties will take them during collection events. Grossman said improperly disposed tires are an ideal habitat for the breeding of mosquitoes carrying diseases. She also said the run-off from scrap tire fires could contaminate water.
“EGLE encourages residents to find their local HHW collection by searching our County Recycling and HHW Contact List or using the other search options available on our HHW webpage at michigan.gov/EGLEHHW,” Grossman said. “Keep in mind too that HHW collections are generally only offered spring through fall.”
Wexford County is hosting its second household hazardous waste disposal day of the year on Saturday, Sept. 23. Dietlin said the event will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take place at the Cadillac Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The city will be accepting numerous items including household cleaners, medicines, oil-based paint, gardening products, fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and more. If you are unsure about a product, Dietlin said you can bring it in and they’ll tell you if it’s accepted.
There will not no tire collection at the fall event.
Dietlin said you can bring your household hazardous waste in a cardboard box. He said they also like any fluids to come in their original containers so they know what it is and can dispose of them in the appropriate area.
