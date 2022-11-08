In less than two weeks, the roads going north will be full of trucks and cars that will exhibit a flash of blaze orange jackets and hats through the windows. The Michigan firearms deer season will be in full swing. For a private land assistance forester, like myself, it is a time to speak with forest landowners at their cabins when they are exercising the purpose for which they own the land.
Very often the landowners are in their 60s and they often don’t care if they actually shoot a deer. They are there for the experience of the cabin and the hunt. Many of Michigan’s aging hunters will stop actively hunting around age 70. That may be why the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reported deer hunting license sales were down from 871,865 in 1995 to 616,278 in 2020. That is a decline of more than 250,000 in 25 years.
Over that same period Michigan’s deer population has steadily increased, especially in the southern half of the lower peninsula. In this author’s opinion, hunting pressure is not the primary control of the state’s deer population, but rather severe winters with late season deep snow, which are occurring less frequently, at least of late.
So why are there not more hunters to take advantage of the increase deer herd? The answers to that has many facets. But the bottom line is that younger people are not becoming hunters at the same rate as previous generations.
If this is true, then the reason for owning forested land will also change. Just like our rural landscape contains scattered ruins of old farmhouses, so too we are starting to see hunting “shacks” that are falling into disrepair.
So many landowners that contact the Forestry Assistance Forester at the Conservation District say that they want to improve the forest for the benefit of game wildlife. Many of these landowners are hunters who want to provide forage for primarily deer, as well as suitable cover. In most cases, good habitat development can go hand in hand with sound forest management.
It must be acknowledged that hunting is not the only reason to improve wildlife habitat. Many forest landowners live on the property they own. They want to see the wildlife without ever hunting it.
There are many suggestions to explain the decrease in hunting interest. Older hunters have always faded from actively hunting. The difference seems to be the younger generation. Some children move away from Michigan and do not return for hunting season.
Many hunters admit that the main appeal to hunting is just getting out in the woods. Some find other outlets for outdoors recreation. From biking to kayaking and skiing to snowmobiles, the return to the hunting camp has less draw than previous generations found it to be.
This author has heard numerous times from the older landowners, that “we didn’t hunt last year, but we hope to hunt this year.” Often a call comes from a widow that after mourning the loss of a husband, now doesn’t know what to do with the hunting property “up north.” Some receive letters from investment companies anxious to take the properties off their hands. These anecdotes will begin to happen more often.
Improving wildlife habitat has long been a major motivation to properly manage the forest. In the coming years, the questions will be: Who will own these parcels? And will these parcels be managed properly?
The landscape of northern Michigan will face many challenges in the future. The aging population of forest landowners, with the resulting decrease in hunting use, will be a slow change, but it will be a collective and noticeable change over the next 20 years.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3, or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.