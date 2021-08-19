John was 15 when he first got drunk. He struggled to feel like he fit in anywhere, with anyone. Getting drunk at a party was the first time he felt he belonged.
The sense of belonging provides us all structure and identity. We are called to live life together. We seek it in family and friends, at work, in activities, and the things we like, such as fashion. Teenagers are especially thirsty to belong.
When John was inducted into the “cool kids” club, he was too young to realize the altered perception of self he found in alcohol would lead him down a 30-year deep rabbit hole of addiction.
He recalls, “it made me feel good when nothing else did. It is hard for me now to think back to that moment. Drinking seemed innocent.”
A year later, at another party, a friend passed him his first joint. “I soon was selling weed,” he says. “I was suddenly the cool kid. Everyone wanted to know me.”
Dealing meant John got his stuff for free, but he did not get rich. Oddly, the need to belong was surpassed by the need for the marijuana. He got high more alone, while the need to belong lessened.
A year later, a “friend” showed up at another party with psychedelics. Then one night he gave a friend money for marijuana. That “friend” came back with cocaine for John.
He continued to deal drugs to support his habit and chase that dopamine release substances gave him.
John escaped Cadillac’s drug community and went to Grand Rapids. He cleaned up and became a builder burying himself in work. He tasted some success, but that started to change when he injured his knee. A doctor gave him a prescription for opioids, and soon, he was chasing Vicodin on the streets.
Predictably, his business began to suffer, and John turned to another addiction — gambling, which also brought back with it the old friends — cocaine and alcohol.
Along the way, he kept getting into legal trouble. “I realized that the courts were right — I had a problem. I also realized I was not going to win the World Series of Poker. I had a truck and trailer full of tools, so I headed to Oregon in another effort to clean up.”
Out west, things did not get better. John started using meth to get off opiates. “It was everywhere and cheaper. I was blown away by the meth game,” he says. “Everyone was doing it, and it was everywhere to be found.”
Soon, John lost everything, including his girlfriend and their infant son. “She tried to help. She called the police on me daily. She got restraining orders. I would violate them. She fought hard; pushing me to be better. Then one day when I was in jail, she left with our son. God bless her for making that choice.” John then found himself on the streets.
The addict blames everyone but himself at times except in silent and alone moments. “I was in and out of jail, and homeless. I felt harassed and targeted by police, but I was not. I felt rejected by everyone, but it was for good reason. I was an addict, and I brought it all on myself.”
John tried to get rehab. He found that most of the rehab funding was for opiates and alcohol — not meth. “I sought rehab but was turned away and told I did not have enough of a problem. I wondered if I had stayed on opiates, maybe I would have gotten rehab. All I had left was free-hab.”
“Free-hab,” is what he calls jail. “I would get a sense of relief being placed into the backseat of a cop car. At least I could detox at free-hab.” Hitting rock bottom is difficult when there are several glass bottoms. The revolving cycle of free-hab and probation kept him alive — stringing him along just enough.
“My family was angry and had every reason to be.” He would make those calls for help and money; the calls to family, which bring less hope each time because of the cycle of getting burned when the addict fails.
Then came John’s last visit to free-hab. “I got arrested for a probation violation. Instead of taking a deal, I stood tall and agreed to serve the rest of my sentence in jail.”
Then, when John got out, he committed one more crime. “I stole a bike from a homeless man and pedaled 20 miles in the December cold to the airport. There, I called and begged my mom to send me one last airplane ticket. Thank God she did.”
“When I got to the airport, I did not even have on a shirt.” John laughs with tears. “Try going through security with only pants, a jacket, and no shirt.”
“On the plane I was a mess. I sat next to an angel, who talked to me the whole way. I’ll never forget her.”
Today, John’s community is that of others with similar stories who are seeking sobriety. “I am trying to be myself and be comfortable in my own skin. I missed years of truly being me. I’m now 44 and I want to finally get to know that person I buried inside at 15.”
My cousin John is working on his rewrite. My brother-in-law Jonathon’s story, however, ended too soon.
Jon spent the last couple years of his life on the streets in California. For Christmas 2010, we bought him a ticket to come home. I picked him up from the airport on Christmas Eve. The mood in the car was thick. I wondered if he was coming home to say sorry or goodbye?
He had not been home in years. He spent the rest of the evening chatting with the family by the glow of the fireplace and Christmas tree lights. Sadly, it was his goodbye. The next morning, I found Jon on the floor in our son’s room. He died at 34 from an overdose overnight.
So, what are we to do?
Maybe all we can do is go set a watchman. Keep the beacon shining for the lost sailors and do our best to give tough love without enabling. There is no perfect solution. In the end, it is still the sailor beating against the tide who must bring in his ship to safe harbor and stay. In the meantime, we can pray and possibly understand.
If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, please seek help before it is too late.
Jason Elmore is the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
