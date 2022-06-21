Recently I was asked to visit a landowner’s property to discuss what was affecting his red pine windbreak. This landowner suspected pine bark beetles. The inspection showed many declining trees, but they weren’t red pines. The landowner was astonished that the trees were actually Austrian pine.
A native of Central Europe, Austrian pine was widely planted in the United States in the early to mid-1900s. Austrian pine was used because it tolerated dry, infertile soils and could endure harsh environmental conditions. When young, Austrian pine is an attractive, bushy tree that is used for windbreaks and landscape planting. When they get older Austrian pine can struggle and decline rapidly.
To a novice, it is difficult to tell the difference. The needles are nearly identical, being 4 to 6 inches in length and in bundles, called fascicles, of two. Needles of Austrian pine can be somewhat darker green in color by comparison. The most significant difference is the bark of an older tree. Red pine had brownish ridges, with a slight red color between the ridges. Austrian pine has brownish gray to grayish black ridges with no hint of red between the ridges.
Strangely enough, Austrian pine can usually be identified by a disease. Nearly every Austrian pine that this author has visited has a needle blight with a funny name: Dothistroma needle blight. This blight turns the outer part of the needles yellow and then brown, leaving the base of the needle a normal green. A reddish-brown band separates the two sections of the needles. The infection is usually noticed in July on the previous year’s needles. Dothistroma takes a full year to complete the fungus’ life cycle.
Dothistroma does not inherently kill the tree, but repeated infections can reduce the tree’s vigor enough to cause severe decline and eventual death. On smaller trees, this disease can be unsightly, with the needles turning a bright orange by the end of the summer and eventually falling off prematurely.
Austrian pine was a success story as a response to the environmental disaster that was the Dust Bowl. Because of that success in the Great Plains as a windbreak tree, Austrian pine was heralded as a reforestation species in the sandy soils of western Michigan. These plantations start to decline before the trees reach a size to be used as sawtimber. Very often the recommendation is to harvest the Austrian pine before it declines further and to replant with red pine. Most states are now not recommending the planting of Austrian pine.
It is unclear why Austrian pine was planted years ago instead of red pine. The disease issues may not have been evident when the trees were younger. Perhaps it was a shortage of red pine seedlings. It may also have been the interest, in those years, in exotic, non-native species. We have since often learned that planting native species is usually the best.
