When Proposal 3 passed, it changed our Michigan Constitution, the ugly truth of it is now a reality. As I look at some of the huge display ads during the election stating: “Does the passage of Proposal 3 change existing laws or policies other than the 1931 abortion law? — Answer: NO. Proposal 3 simply restores the rights originally protected by Roe V. Wade concerning abortion care for adults. It does not affect existing parental consent laws.”
What a blatant lie!
Proposal 3 could not win on its own merits. They had to lie to win. Proposal 3 authors figured that out quickly and gaslit voters about how they never said it would end parental consent or allow non-doctors to do abortions. Dozens of laws that are now at risk have been on the books for decades. They are popular and supported by common sense people. They haven’t caused any dire scenarios or women to die. These liars are coming for them all—the only question is how quickly.
Thursday, March 16, the Senate voted on SB 147 to amend the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) and redefine “sex” to include termination of pregnancy. This puts a woman seeking an elective abortion on equal footing with a pregnant employee for the purposes of employment benefits and protections. What this means is that every employer in the state who offers healthcare benefits covering pregnancy will also have to cover abortion and there is no carve out for religious employers or employers who have a conscience objection to abortion.
They already have highlighted two more laws they want to repeal: our state’s 24-hour waiting period, and our law protecting people from paying for abortions through health insurance.
PP said “There will be additional legislation that will be necessary to carry it all out.”
Don Hoitenga
Lake City
