North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area hosted its first of many bar trivia nights on Dec. 7, at the Oak Grove Tavern in Irons.
These events will be held at various establishments throughout the six-county region that NCCISMA covers, which includes the counties of Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford. NCCISMA represents a group of organizations and individuals concerned with invasive species prevention and management in the area. Partners of NCCISMA include a variety of governmental units, such as county conservation districts, non-profit groups, including hunting and fishing clubs, and numerous businesses and individuals.
The bar trivia nights are part of a $234,400 grant that Mecosta Conservation District holds on behalf of NCCISMA. This project, funded by the Michigan Invasives Species Grant Program, is a pilot program to engage off-road vehicle enthusiasts in the prevention of invasive species spread to, from, and between trails. The goal, in essence, is to mirror the clean-drain-dry initiative to promote awareness and limit the spread of aquatic invasive species, but with a focus on terrestrial invasives and ORV trails.
Keeping with the spirit of the project, the topics of questions for the trivia games focus on invasive species, personal and equipment decontamination, outdoor recreation, and conservation. Decontamination refers to the removal of plant material, and mud that can harbor plant material, from shoes, clothes, vehicles, and other recreational equipment.
Decontamination is the most effective means of preventing the spread of invasive species. Just like with boats, where you clean, drain, and dry, to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, cleaning between rides removes seeds and other reproducing plant parts, preventing the spread of invasive terrestrial species between trails.
For added interest, and to increase participation in the trivia games, also included are questions about local and regional history.
On Dec. 7, it was really cool to see the engagement at NCCISMA’s first trivia night. This included not only those who were actively playing, but also other bar patrons who were obviously listening in. The event was such a hit at the Oak Grove Tavern that all who were there had a blast, and the bar owner expressed interest in hosting more trivia nights.
Following the event many of the participants shared positive feedback. One person expressed surprise and concern over the spread of invasives on the trails. Another stated that they had previously never considered that seeds could be carried from one place to another in mud.
In addition to gaining knowledge, there are lots of cool prizes for participants in NCCISMA’s bar trivia nights. At Oak Grove Tavern the first-place winner got a gift certificate for food at the bar, and runners-up got to each pick a prize of NCCISMA-themed swag. More trivia nights are coming soon to an establishment near you. So, if you missed out on the event at Oak Grove Tavern, you will have plenty of chances in the near future to join in on the fun.
The next NCCISMA trivia night will be hosted by Hammer’s Pub and Grub in Lake City on Jan. 12, so mark your calendars, and be sure to tell your friends. You can compete as an individual, or bring a team.
If you cannot make it on Jan. 12 and would like to participate, watch NCCISMA’s social media pages for other future dates and locations. NCCISMA can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching for North Country Invasives.
If you frequent a bar or restaurant and would like to see NCCISMA’s bar trivia there, suggest that they reach out to NCCISMA to get it scheduled.
Ryan Caro is the NCCISMA Outreach Specialist. He can be reached by either emailing him at ryan.caro@macd.org, calling him at (231) 846-3089, or direct messaging through NCCISMA’s social media pages. To learn more about invasives species and what you can do to stop the spread, check out NorthCountryInvasives.org.
