CADILLAC — Santa wasn’t the only one who was busy on Christmas Eve.
According to a Wexford County Sheriff’s Office press release, at around 12:45 p.m. on Christmas day, deputies were dispatched to Highpoint Auto and Truck Center on reports of larceny.
A total of four tires and rims were stolen off two new GMC Yukons on the new vehicle sales lot. The suspect or suspects jacked the rear of the vehicles using a floor jack and removed the tires, then they rolled them 500 feet across a vacant field, where they appear to have been loaded into a waiting vehicle.
Investigators believe the larceny occurred sometime during the overnight hours of Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning.
This incident remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who may have observed something suspicious in that area or with any information is asked to contact Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or Deputy Jacob Koponen at (231) 306-2078.
