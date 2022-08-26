Thompson-Scott United in Marriage

Rhett and Abigail Thompson
Dr. Rhett Dacy Thompson and Abigail Rose Marie Thompson were married on May 14th 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Lake City. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Alex Kowalkowski. The Groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Darrel Thompson of Lake City. The bride is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kevin Scott of Lake City. Attending the couple were Dr. Jake Thompson as best man, and Ava Scott as maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were: Alexandria Getty, Daniele Thompson, Jacquelyn Thompson, Dr. Lauren Thompson, Salvin Salim, Kennedy Scott and Paige Crittenden.
Groomsmen were: Dr. Mitch Thompson, Dr. Jordan Jackson, Abrian Gatica, Stan Troxcel, Dr. Arif Musa, Dr. CJ Arnold, Kasey Getty, and Tyler Hartwick.
The bride is a graduate of Lake City High School. She graduated from MSU with a Bachelor of Arts and now works as a teacher in a parochial school. The groom is also a graduate of Lake City High School. He graduated from CMU with a Bachelor of Science degree and a degree in Medicine from Wayne State University. Dr. Rhett Thompson accepted a residency at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN, for Radiology.
A reception followed at the Fox Hill Center. The couple plan to honeymoon in Ireland.
Mr. and Mrs. Rhett Thompson
Nee…. Abigail Scott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.