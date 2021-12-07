After missing for more than a week, Levi Root and his wife Elizabeth reunited with their missing dog Thor.
Although Levi was getting discouraged about not getting many tips regarding Thor or even reports of people seeing him, he still believed he would be reunited. He even had the plan of what he was going to do when he finally found his beloved pet.
He was going to get the biggest burger he could find and let Thor feast. On Dec. 3, Levi and Elizabeth got the phone call they had been waiting for and Thor got his burger.
“His first day home we cooked him a 1-pound burger patty with cheese. Other than eating that, all he did was sleep,” Levi said. “He just wanted to lay around, cuddle with me and my wife and relax.”
Before getting the phone call that someone had found Thor, Levi said they received a call that someone was in the Cadillac Meijer’s parking lot with a dog that looked like Thor.
Levi and Elizabeth instantly left their Lake City home to see if it was.
By the time they got to the store, Levi said the car wasn’t there anymore. Bound and determined, the couple decided to look for the car. While searching, Levi said they received a call from Crystal Johnson.
“Are you the owner of Thor?” Johnson asked.
Levi answered he was and he said Crystal started to cry. She proceeded to tell him she had his dog. The happy couple as well as their other dog Athena drove right to her home. It was around noon on Dec. 3.
As soon as Thor saw his owners, Levi said he got excited. When Levi opened the door of Crystal’s vehicle, he said Thor jumped into his arms and then into Elizabeth’s arms.
Crystal said her mother had recently passed away and she was at her parents’ home trying to get stuff in order. She had to go to VanDrie Home Furnishings to pick up the lift chair the retailer had been working on and was attaching a trailer to bring it home.
She had stopped to make sure the trailer was attached to the hitch correctly when she noticed the dog. Being an animal lover and the curator of a pet food pantry, Crystal said she was aware of Thor’s story.
“Thor is that you?” she recalled saying.
After she uttered that brief sentence, the tip of the dog’s tail wagged. She then proceeded to talk with the dog and to tell him everyone was looking for him. The more she talked, the closer he got. Eventually, she was able to pet him and he was close enough for her to grab the handle on his harness. She opened the door to her vehicle and he jumped right in.
That’s when she called Levi.
“When they came, (Thor) knew right away. I have a black Suburban and they have a black SUV and they look quite a bit alike,” Crystal said. “He probably was watching me from the back of the yard. He must have thought it was his car.”
She said when she had Thor in her vehicle she noticed his nose was somewhat scratched up and his paws were too, but overall he looked pretty good. Being the person who runs the pet food pantry she picks up donations every so often. She just so happened to have about 50 pounds of donated food, and she opened up one of the little bags of food to give to Thor.
With finding Thor, Levi said he and Elizabeth are both sleeping better and he is starting to feel better. That said, he is still sore and is not working yet. He anticipates he will get back to driving his semitrailer around Christmas. Thor, however, will not be making trips with him just yet.
Levi and his 3-year-old dog were in a crash on Nov. 24 where the semitrailer they both were riding in slid on its side on M-55 before coming to rest laying across the highway. Levi was battered, bruised, cut along the right side of his body, which included a hit to his head.
The crash left the highway closed for several hours the day before Thanksgiving, but thankfully no one was killed in the crash. Despite being sore, Levi was focused on bringing his dog home.
Thor is a pit bull mix and Levis said he and his wife Elizabeth adopted him roughly a year ago when a neighbor was moving into a place where she couldn’t have dogs. He has been around pit bulls throughout his life. He had one when he was younger.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the SUV was on 33 Road looking to turn left when it pulled out in the path of the semitrailer, which was traveling east on M-55. The female driver of the SUV was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital so she could be airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
The semitrailer truck was fully loaded with water conditioning pelletized salt and it was offloaded before the semitrailer could be lifted and removed from the roadway. The crash occurred at 1:44 on Nov. 24 and the road wasn’t reopened until 10:30 p.m. that night.
After going through what he has gone through the past few weeks, Levi said he still can’t believe the outpouring of support and help he received.
“I didn’t imagine it would be that rough. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone and it’s not something you want to experience,” Levi said.
