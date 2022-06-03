Thoughts and Questions
We are all horrified and saddened by the Texas school shootings, and rightly so. These people need our prayers and support. The news media had mentioned often the horrific fact of the young lives that were sniffed out.
I wonder how many of you would think that abortion is also guilty of snuffing out “young life.” Think about it.
The top government agencies of the U.S. government are urging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster. A true vaccine gives immunity for its target (polio, measles). The COVID shot you are getting is not a vaccine. At its best, the shot you are getting will result in a milder case of COVID. In a worst case scenario, the shot may be responsible for some really bad side effects (blood clots in lungs and heart problems). Why don’t we have research and testing to find meds that will be helpful in the early stages of COVID-19, before it becomes serious?
Choose wisely.
John Rozeveld
McBain
