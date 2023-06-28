McBAIN – It was another successful season for the Northern Michigan Christian girls soccer team under the direction of third-year coach Jen VanNoord. The Comets, with a mix that included small group of accomplished veteran returnees and a large number of young, inexperienced newcomers on the roster, produced an excellent record of 15-4-1.
The Comets won their third straight district title under VanNoord’s guidance and, even though they have not yet won a regional match they have improved year by year against the high-quality competition in the regional tournament. This year in the regional semifinals at Big Rapids they lost to No. 2 ranked North Muskegon, the eventual D4 state champion, by a 4-0 margin but the match was only 1-0 at halftime.
Three NMC players earned All-State recognition recently through the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association. Junior center midfielder Jada VanNoord was chosen as first-team All-State, a great honor. Senior midfielder Paige Ebels was third-team All-State and senior forward Aria Cucinella was honorable mention.
Jada, who is already the school’s all-time leading scorer, had another monster season at the center midfielder position. She recorded 37 goals and 15 assists and showed remarkable dexterity in her ball handling and in her ability to not just boom the ball with either leg but to do so accurately. It is not a pretty sight for enemy goalkeepers whenever Jada is within striking distance.
Jada goes into her senior season with 108 career goals to her credit.
“I’m extremely proud of Jada’s ability to continue to score high-quality goals and run our offensive attacks even though she is often marked by one or sometimes two defenders,” said her proud mom and coach Jen VanNoord.
“She is confident and skilled with the ball and knows how to take control of the game. My favorite thing about her is she palys with so much joy and passion for the game. I’m excited to see what she will accomplish in her senior season.”
Paige, another versatile athlete who will be playing hoops next school year for Mid-Michigan College, turned in a strong performance in her final season on the pitch for the Comets. Paige, an aggressive battler, generated 12 goals and 11 assists from her midfielder post and also was a factor defensively, helping NMC’s promising eighth-grade goalie Harper Tossey to hone her skills in the nets while helping NMC win 15 matches.
“Paige is a very powerful athlete,” VanNoord said.
“I’m so proud of how hard she worked to develop her shot. I love how she and Jada played in the midfield next to each other and became a huge offensive threat together. We will miss her aggressiveness and her presence in the middle next year.”
Aria was one of the fastest players on the pitch each match and found ways to use her speed to good advantage. “Cooch” was hard for defenders to contain when she cut loose from her wing post. She finished with 18 goals, second highest after Jada, and also notched five assists.
“Aria became a crafty and consistent goal scorer for us,” VanNoord noted.
“I’m proud of how hard she has worked to develop her shot and the results that followed.”
NMC loses Paige and Cooch along with reliable long-term middle defenders Alaina Rozeveld and Mabel Yount to graduation and they will be tough to replace.
The good news for Coach VanNoord is that Jada returns for her senior campaign in 2024 and a number of the underclassmen on the roster are coming back with valuable playing experience. Harper Tossey was remarkably effective in the nets as an eighth-grader but she wasn’t the only one.
Fellow eighth-grader Makayla VanPolen, a scoring threat at wing, returns along with eighth-grade defensive specialist Emerson Bosscher. Other key returnees include speedy forward Lia Cucinella, Mel Bennett, Myra Yount, Kylee Winkle, Maria DeRuiter, Lisa Stark, and Ava Best.
