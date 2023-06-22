Beach volleyball

The official start of summer on June 21 had the appropriate feel to it with plenty of sun and summer-like conditions. The sun is nice this time of year but rain is badly needed! Looks like there is the potential for rain this Sunday, June 25, but Monday, June 26, there is a thunderstorm is in the forecast along with a significant dip in the mercury. Daytime temps on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the week ahead are only in the high 60s and overnight temps way down in the 40s. This is the time of year for outdoor activities like beach volleyball, as shown here from last July during McBain Days. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

