The unofficial start of the summer was Memorial Day a few weeks ago but the actual official start of summer happened this week on June 21. So it’s time for some tasty and interesting summer fun facts …
Pass the ketchup and mustard and don’t forget the pickles and onions either. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Americans eat over 7 billion hot dogs, many of them no doubt grilled outdoors. That’s an amazing 818 dogs eaten every second! Somewhere, Oscar Meyer must be smiling. Americans eat enough hot dogs on July 4 alone to extend from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles five times!
Another ever-popular summer treat is watermelon. Watermelon is part of the cucumber, pumpkin, and squash family and consists of 92% water. On average, Americans consume 15 pounds of watermelon annually, with the bulk of that being consumed during the summer months.
According to the Tea Association, Americans consume nearly 4 billion gallons of tea annually — and approximately 75 to 80 percent of that is iced tea. Iced tea became popular in the U.S. after the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. That was the year tea-maker Richard Blechynden put his hot tea over ice to help cool the overheated fair attendees.
July is national ice cream month. When it comes to ice cream cones, the most popular flavors are still vanilla and chocolate, ranked first and second. Coming in third is Cookies and Cream. Fourth is Mint Chocolate Chip and fifth is Butter Pecan. Surprisingly, Strawberry didn’t make the top five flavors!
Increased sun exposure during the summer boosts vitamin D levels and can improve mood, leading to better mental health. Being happier and more active leads to better physical health too.
Here are some other interesting summer fun facts:
– The most popular American birthdays are all in September: 12, 18, 25 and 26. It’s also widely known that the most intelligent and charming people are born in September, which has nothing at all to do with the fact that the one writing this (charming Mike Dunn) is born in September.
– The most popular summer vacation is still going to the beach or to the ocean. Other popular summer vacations include visiting a famous city, touring or camping at national parks, escaping to a lake, or going to a resort.
– In the United States, more than 650 million long-distance summer trips are made annually.
– According to Rolling Stone magazine, the top 10 summer songs of all time are 1) “Dancing in the Street,” Martha & The Vandellas; 2) “Summertime Blues,” Eddie Cochran; 3) “School’s Out,” Alice Cooper; 4) “California Girls,” The Beach Boys; 5) “Rockaway Beach,” The Ramones; 6) “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” Sly & the Family Stone; 7) “Summer in the City,” Lovin’ Spoonful; 8) “Vacation,” The Go-Goes; 9) “Summertime,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince; and 10) “Cruel Summer,” Bananarama
– Frisbees were invented in the 1870s as a pie plate, but in the 1940s college students began throwing them around. They have since stopped being used for pie plates and are now a summertime staple.
– Another interesting fact about summer is that television shows used to only be reruns during the summer months. The idea being that everyone was outside enjoying the weather
– Did you know that the month of June is named after the Roman goddess Juno? Now you do.
– The “dog days of summer” refer to the weeks between July 3 and August 11 and are named after the Dog Star (Sirius) in the Canis Major constellation. The ancient Greeks blamed Sirius for the hot temperatures, drought, discomfort, and sickness that occurred during the summer.
– Marc Antony named the month of July, in honor of Julius Caesar.
– The month of August was named for Julius Caeser’s adopted nephew Gaius Julius Caesar Octavius, who held the title “Augustus,” which means reverend. He named the month after himself.
