Michigan's bow hunting season opens Oct. 1, and Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are once again sharing tips for a safe hunting experience.
"Bow hunting is enjoyed by thousands of hunters every year in Michigan, and we want to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable hunting season," said DNR recreational safety officer Steve Orange. "With the season upon us, every hunter should follow some common sense safety tips before heading to or being in the woods."
Top safety tips for bow hunting include:
-- Before going out, inspect equipment, including tree stand or other raised platform. If anything is worn, frayed, cracked or peeling, replace it or get it fixed. If using a compound bow or crossbow, make sure the cables and pulleys are in good working order.
-- When sharpening broadheads, be careful and take your time.
-- Practice tree-stand safety. The DNR recommends using a full-body safety harness to get into and out of a tree stand.
-- If using a raised platform, always use a haul-line to raise and lower gear.
-- Keep arrows in the quiver until ready to use. A common injury is to stab or injure yourself or a hunting companion while carrying arrows in your hand or nocked on your bow.
-- When heading out to the woods, hunt with a friend or family member or make sure you tell someone reliable where you are going and what time you expect to be back. This information is valuable in helping conservation officers or other law enforcement officers and search-and-rescue teams find you if you are lost.
-- Also, think about carrying a cell phone, a compass, a flashlight and other small safety items when in the woods.
Other important reminders include:
-- Obtain permission from a landowner before hunting on his or her land or using their land to access public land.
-- Never take a shot at a deer that is beyond the maximum effective range of your equipment and your shooting ability.
-- If you are successful, field dress your deer and cool its meat immediately. Michigan's unpredictable weather means we sometimes have warm October days. Warm temperatures can cause the meat to spoil quickly.
For more information about hunting in Michigan, go to www.michigan.gov/hunting.
