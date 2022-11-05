CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Brethren man faced a weapons offense and then multiple drug-related offenses during two separate arraignments in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Allen Ernest Greene was charged on Nov. 2 with one count of carrying a concealed weapon offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge. On Nov. 3, he was arraigned on charges of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, delivery or manufacture of Fentanyl more than 50 grams, delivery or manufacture of Hydrocodone, delivery or manufacture of Suboxone, felony firearms and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice also was added to those charges.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt.
The Traverse Narcotics Team assisted troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post following a traffic stop on a vehicle related to intelligence information gathered by the drug enforcement team, according to a TNT press release. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Greene and police said during the initial traffic stop troopers observed a double-edged knife and a scale containing suspected narcotic residue.
In addition, police said a large number of narcotics were located and seized as evidence during the vehicle search that included the following approximate amounts: 6.24 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 60.77 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 12.66 grams of suspected heroin, 19 Suboxone strips, 3.37 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms and 11 suspected Hydrocodone pills. Police said this equates to thousands of individual dosages and thousands of dollars in street value.
Police also said $3,776 worth of cash suspected to be drug-related proceeds, a .22 caliber pistol, .22 caliber ammunition, several knives, a collapsible baton, numerous baggies and a safe were seized.
