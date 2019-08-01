CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman was arraigned Thursday morning and is charged with allegedly delivering drugs that lead to the overdose death of a Cadillac man.
On March 31, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotic Team (TNT) detectives were alerted of a possible overdose at a motel in Cadillac, according to a TNT press release.
Detectives said that when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders.
An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, who confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose, detectives said.
Police said that during the investigation, they were able to determine that the room where the victim was found was also occupied by Kelly Sue MacDonald, 42. Surveillance video and witness statements indicate that MacDonald was on the scene just prior to officers arriving.
The woman was arrested later that day on a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and additional charges unrelated to the death of Leyko, detectives said.
TNT detectives conducted several interviews and executed a search warrant during the investigation into Leyko’s death. Evidence suggested the victim had contacted MacDonald several times in the days leading up to his death to acquire heroin, detectives said.
Police said that the evidence also suggests MacDonald was able to acquire heroin from Cadillac man Corry Sisson, 34. It is alleged that MacDonald and Leyko rented a room at the Sun and Snow on March 30 where the drugs were used.
The case was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutors Office for review, and warrants were authorized for MacDonald and Sisson.
MacDonald was arraigned on Thursday in the 84th District Court on a seven-count felony warrant. The charges include delivery of controlled substance causing death, conspiracy to deliver heroin and multiple charges of use and possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety, according to police.
Police said Sisson was arraigned on July 29 for the delivery of a controlled substance related to this incident. Sisson was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Those involved are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
TNT and Cadillac Police were assisted by MSP and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
If anyone has any information regarding illegal drug activity they can call the TNT drug tip line at 800-528-8234.
