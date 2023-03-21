This author has never met a person who does not like maple syrup. I have to admit that I grew up on store bought “maple flavored”- modified corn syrup. You know the stuff that I am talking about; the thick stuff. The stuff that stayed put on the top of the pancake. When I was older and had the real stuff, it didn’t taste quite as sweet and always ran over my plate to my scrambled eggs. But it had a more sophisticated taste, and there was no going back.
At the writing of this article, the sugarbushes are probably busy. High temperatures in the forties, and lows in the twenties, they say. This author “sugared” for a couple years, when he lived in Vermont. Sugaring is part of the culture in Vermont. It is strong here in Michigan as well.
Many new landowners are interested in tapping maple trees for making syrup. Beginning “tappers” will often use the steel tap and bucket method, and tap only a handful of trees. This author is often asked what trees they should tap. I will reserve my answer for the end of this article. The reality is that even though sugar maple is true to its name and is the best tree to tap, any tree species in the genus (Acer spp.) can produce sweet sap. Red maple and even Boxelder can produce sweet sap.
The reality is, that removing sap from a maple tree will always reduce the trees vigor. Using a vacuum tube system, that maximizes the sap pulled from the tree, reduces the vigor even more. Besides the loss of vigor, a tap is a wound into the vital inner bark of the tree. Wounds are entry points to fungal infections that cause wood rot in the center of the tree. Maples are very susceptible to rot fungi. Maple trees in a “sugarbush” often have a lot of dead branches that are a result of the combination of the loss of vigor and the internal wood rot.
Saying all of this, maple trees can survive a long time as a weak and sickened tree, and still produce a good quantity of sap for years.
An often and unknown consequence of tapping maples is heartwood staining. In a normal, healthy tree, the center cylinder of the tree, called heartwood, is either green or brown. The surrounding cylinder (sapwood) is white, or blond, wood. This white wood is the preferred wood used in flooring, and is the part of a maple tree that holds the highest value as a forest product. When a tree is tapped, the heartwood coloration is pulled to the tap through the white sapwood, rendering it useless for this high value forest product.
So back to the question often asked of this author, as to which are the best trees to tap. Look for trees with large crowns with many branches. These are usually trees with good sunlight exposure. This is why developed sugarbushes are more open, so each tree can get more sunlight to develop larger crowns.
You should avoid high quality trees that may be candidates for a timber harvest of high value trees, because of the heartwood coloration.
So, when I am asked which trees should be tapped, I often point to the ugly maple trees that grow along the edge of an open area, such as a field or power line right-of-way. These trees, because of the sunlight exposure have many large branches. And because of those branches, these trees will never be worth much for lumber. I tell them, to tap the ugliest trees in the lot, because the ugliest trees often will produce more sap because of the large crowns and many branches, and they will not diminish the value of the forest.
Saying all this as a forester, this author still looks forward to that Saturday morning breakfast where the syrup runs all over the plate (because this author loves his real maple syrup.)
Larry Czelusta is the Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska Counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone (231-775-7681), email (larry.czelusta@macd.org), or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.