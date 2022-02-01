Feb. 1, 1922
Fred Sabourin and nephew, Durwood Sabourin, were held up at the point of a revolver last night on East Chapin Street. The bandits were frightened away before they had taken anything of value. The two Sabourins had been at a meeting of the Eagles Lodge. They left the downtown section about 11 p.m. and turned up East Chapin Street on their way to Howard Street, where Fred Sabourin lives at number 442. When they approached the dark space in the second block where one street lamp at the intersection of Simons is the nearest illumination, two men stepped out from behind a tree, declares Mr. Sabourin, and with the command, “Throw up your hands!” one of them produced a revolver and held it ready for use while he started to search the elder Sabourin’s pockets. The young man broke away and ran and the suddenness of his flight frightened the man with the gun, who turned and ran the other way, closely followed by his companion. The men were medium build, said Fred Sabourin, who is one of the caretakers of the federal building. One of them was dressed in faded overalls and the other wore an overcoat with a fur collar. The police were notified and Patrolman Fibiger made an investigation but failed to find any clues. Latter two men who answered the same general description were reported on the streets. The Chapin Street neighborhood was quite stirred by the holdup, losing interest for the time in the mysterious man in scanty attire who has been terrorizing the women there for a week or more.
Feb. 1, 1972
A special meeting of the Planning Commission will be held Feb. 14 when commissioners will visit the site of a proposed parking area before making a final decision on a recommendation. Sister Mary Ricardo, RSM, Mercy Hospital administrator, presented plans for a proposed expansion project at the hospital. Part of the expansion would require vacating Oak Street south of Hobart Street. A request for this vacation and a request for a zoning change along the south end of Lynn Street to permit parking lots were tabled Monday night by the planning commission until the special meeting. About 15-18 neighbors of the Lynn Street property were at Monday night’s planning commission to express their concern for traffic patterns and parking in the area. One source said some people were opposed to the requests and others were on hand to ask questions.
Feb. 1, 1997
A proposed increase in the state hourly minimum wage and a new earned income tax credit may help Michigan’s lowest-paid workers keep more of what they earn. The bills are part of the Quality of Life Act of 1997, a House Democratic initiative Democrats say will try to help Michigan’s working families build a more secure future. Speaker Curtis Hertel (D-Detroit), Rep. Bob Emerson (D-Flint) and Rep. John Freeman (D-Madison Heights) announced the bills. Emerson’s legislation is to be introduced later this month. It proposes to immediately raise the state minimum wage to $4.75 from the current $3.35. Another increase, to $5.75 per hour, would go into effect Sept. 1. House Republicans “do not feel it should be the state’s responsibility to set wages,” said Phil Ginotti, spokesperson for Sen. Bill Schuette’s office. He is encouraged the Democrats have taken “a much more modest approach” to the minimum age issue but feels they “want to move the bill to frankly embarrass Republicans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.