July 29, 1921
Charles E. Peterson, 301 River St., was seriously injured about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Ford car driven by C.M. Dodge. The accident occurred at the corner of Harris and Mitchell streets, in front of the McCormick Drug Store. Eye witnesses of the accident stated that Mr. Dodge was coming around the corner from West Harris Street and nearly collided with another machine. Swerving quickly to avoid the other car, Mr. Dodge ran near the curb just as Mr. Peterson stepped off in the direction of the McKinnon Hotel. It was said that Mr. Peterson was not between the markings designating the crossing for pedestrians. When hit by the automobile, which was traveling slowly, bystanders said Mr. Peterson was knocked to the pavement and rolled several feet. He finally brought up with his head bent dangerously forward and partly beneath the iron plate that crosses the gutter. It is believed he struck his head on this metal plate. The injured man was unconscious for a few minutes after physicians arrived. His face was covered with blood from rolling in the street and it was feared for a time his neck was broken. He regained consciousness and was placed on a stretcher and carried to a physician’s office where he was given first aid. He was able to walk down stairs to a waiting automobile and was driven home. This morning reports from the home stated Mr. Peterson was getting along nicely. His neck was very stiff from the wrench to which it had bee subjected and his face and neck were badly scratched, but it was not believed concussion of the brain or any fractured bones were sustained. Mr. Dodge was exonerated from blame by persons who saw the accident. It was stated that the collision was unavoidable as Mr. Peterson and the automobile arrived at the same spot simultaneously and too suddenly for either the pedestrian or the driver to take any precautions to avoid the clash. Mrs. Dodge, who was a passenger in the car, was prostrated by the accident and was taken to her home. Charles Peterson was employed in building the new parsonage for the Swedish Lutheran Church and had promised to have the building completed some time in August. He will not be able to resume his occupation for several days but may recover sufficiently to superintend the force working on the parsonage.
July 29, 1971
A proposed nine-station countywide fire protection program may soon service Wexford County. At least that is the hope of officials of the Wexford County Township Association, who have been studying the program since early this year. The program, strictly volunteer, would be patterned after a program now working in Grand Traverse County. Through their program, Traverse has been able to lower their insurance rating one notch. “The money they save on insurance is more than what they pay for the countywide service,” said William Fitt, president of the Association and supervisor of Colfax Township. Within the month, a map of the proposed fire program and a report on the project will be sent to each township clerk and to each of the existing fire departments in the county, officials said. The townships and stations will be requested to return their opinions on the program within 10 days, and to tell whether or not they wish to be a part of the program. “We need to know how everyone feels about going countywide,” said Jerry Molitor, supervisor of Selma Township. “If it isn’t agreeable countywide, some of us have to get going on individual programs.”
July 29, 1996
A study of 1,500 meter races shows Cadillac native Paul McMullen can run with the best of them. McMullen’s coach, Bob Parks, said a study recently published by a running magazine, shows the winning times in recent Olympics and world championship races between 3:32 and 3:42. The races get progressively faster during later rounds, Parks said. The first round of the 1,500 meters at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta is Monday morning. McMullen is expected to run at 10:45 a.m. “Each round will get faster and tougher,” Parks said. “Based on the article, it appears Paul’s first round shouldn’t be all that tough.” But Parks cautioned that each race is different. “You never know how a race is going to go,” Parks said. One of McMullen’s biggest assets is his ability to run most any type of race, Parks said. The article indicates the races are usually determined by a kick to the finish and not an all-out fast pace as seen in European style races. The top seed in the 1,500, Noureddine Morceli of Algeria, holds the world record. McMullen has faced Morceli in Europe a few times. Morceli won the races easily but was aided by rabbits, which set a fast pace for the race then drop out. Morceli is not considered a good tactician, which is McMullen’s strong point. “I don’t think Paul is a super great kicker,” Parks said. “He is not bad. He is probably weakest going on a hellacious pace all the way out. He is strong and came from a long ways out.”
