Dec. 14, 1921
The lad who broke into the Boon school house is the only boarder Sheriff Nixon now has. Bound over to the January term of Circuit Court, it is certain he will have his Christmas behind bars. County agents and state agricultural leaders gathered in Cadillac today for the conference of the potato belt with W.F. Johnson. The visitors were to dine at the McKinnon Hotel this evening. Business is picking up. Oscar Johnson, register of deeds, reports a marked increase in real estate transfers the last few weeks. A.C. Fessenden, county treasurer, sees the same indication in the steady payments of about $200 a day this month in delinquent taxes. The poor commissioners this week held their monthly meeting with W.W. Hodges, county agent. Lester Carnahan of Mesick and Allison Green of Manton, the other members of the board, were here for the session which is held the second Monday of each month. Supplies were purchased and the usual bills allowed, there being no special business this session. Judge Fred M. Breen has returned to Detroit, the probate calendar being cleared up. He will return for another session on Dec. 26, Tuesday. Judge Fred S. Lamb of circuit court also is in Detroit, sitting on the Wayne County bench.
Dec. 14, 1971
It isn’t really stealing. It’s more like “fudging” and Wexford County has to pay the bill anyway. One of Monday’s major concerns for the Wexford County Board of Commissioners was that department personnel using the duplicator machine in the second floor hall of the courthouse are not registering the number of copies made and not identifying the department. Each county department is allotted funds in its budget to take care of a charge for use of the duplicator. The county is billed by the machine owner on a per copy rental fee. If the departments don’t indicate how may copies they make, and which department is making them, there is no way to bill that department and the county’s general fund has to pay. Board Chairman James Gibson pointed out that this isn’t fair to those departments which do keep the record. As a means to control the problem, board members approved a two-part resolution: a memorandum will be sent to all department heads instructing them to scrutinize their usage of the duplicator; and the register of deeds will be instructed to remove the special paper (which must be used in making copies) each Friday night and put it under lock for the weekend. It was pointed out that the weekend seems to be one of the major times for infraction of the registry rule and the count-indicator on the machine shows an increase of several hundred between Friday night and Monday morning.
Dec. 14, 1996
An alleged assault of an 8-year-old boy while riding the bus home from school has prompted his father to file a complaint with the Osceola County Sheriff Department. When the man’s son got off the bus last Wednesday, he noticed he had abrasions and swelling under his eye. “While the bus was enroute, he said he changed seats and was punched in the eye and on the cheek by another kid. He was scared and did not say anything to anyone,” the father said. The man took his son, who is a third grade student at Evart Elementary, to the emergency room at Reed City Hospital. While at the hospital, a formal complaint was made with the sheriff department. “We told the deputy we would do whatever we had to do,” the man said. “This is to the extent where we are not tolerating it any more. Why should a small kid be afraid to ride the bus and be bullied by older kids. We have zero tolerance for this sort of thing.” The following day a sheriff deputy met the student after school and he identified the student who allegedly punched him. The deputy was expected to sit down with the eighth grade student and his parents to get his side of the story. “Based on that, we were told it would be followed through probate court,” the man said. After the incident occurred, the man took his son back to school and talked to Evart Elementary Principal Marie Wilkerson, who took down the information and referred him to the bus garage. “At that point I felt my son was a victim. She took down some basic information and pushed us aside,” the man said. But Wilkerson said she was simply following the school district’s procedure for handling such situations. The man went to the bus garage with his son. The bus driver was notified and later called the man and said he was not aware of the situation. Since the last incident, the man’s son does not ride the bus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.