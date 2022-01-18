Jan. 18, 1922
The newly inaugurated policy of retrenchment on the Pennsylvania Railroad has caused the abolition of the office of ticket clerk at the local station and as a result, Frank L. Bricker, who has been with the company for many years, will be transferred to another position. Tickets will be sold by the telegraphers. It was not known today just where Mr. Bricker will be located in the future. He was in Grand Rapids today conferring with officials of the road and under the seniority rules prevailing in railroad circles he will have the opportunity to select something to his liking. It is thought he may decide to stay in Cadillac in the freight office or take a similar position in Grand Rapids. Two trains are to be taken off soon, it was stated today. These trains are the one that arrives here from the south at 9:45 p.m. and the one that comes from the north in the early morning. There has been no indication of a reduction in freight or passenger rates to compensate for the saving in operating costs. Cadillac has not yet been given definite assurance of the new freight depot that was to have been built.
Jan. 18, 1972
A Cadillac High School female student has not been expelled from school for the second semester and temporary suspensions for her and other girl students were upheld Monday night in a statement issued by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education. A request for the girl’s expulsion was made by high school Principal John Laurent on the basis of a charge the girl had sold marijuana to other students. No names for the girls were released during official sessions of the board. Board members spent many hours in hearing testimony on the charge and in deliberating the evidence before making the official statement Monday night. “The Board of Education, having heard testimony of the students involved as well as uninvolved witnesses, finds that conflicting statements of all these witnesses, though not untruthful in themselves, are certainly not conclusive in support of the expulsion request been made ... The Board does not direct to these students and to all students within our school system their feelings of deep concern relative to the problem of drug use ... The Board of Education will continue to direct all administrative and teaching staff to be vigilant in their observation of possible student involvement with drugs, and will not hesitate to take stern action when the facts of involvement are clear.”
Jan. 18, 1997
After almost a year of work with an attorney, a Haring Township ordinance governing nudity in public places will take effect next month. Its provisions include banning so-called topless or bottomless appearances in public, or for payment such as inside a business. Violating the ordinance would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine for each offense. The ordinance will not affect businesses that are already operating and would be “grandfathered” in. That would mean the township’s only current topless bar, Coz’s 8-ball lounge on U.S. 131, would not be affected. However, the ordinance would apply to existing businesses if they expand or change.
What the ordinance could not do is ban new sexually-oriented businesses. Attorney Kevin Elsenheimer stressed that to the township board, saying they could also not put such extreme limits on those businesses that they can’t operate. Ordinances that did put such limits have been regularly overturned in the courts, he said, at least partly because they were said to restrict the owners’ rights to free speech. The “free speech” issue is also what made coming up with an ordinance so time-consuming, Elsenheimer said. The issue has come up repeatedly in successful challenges to nudity ordinances, and one challenge was to come up with reasons for regulating such businesses that would stand up in court.
