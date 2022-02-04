Feb. 4, 1922
“It’s a fact, I can do as much work in two hours now as I could in a whole day a short time ago and I feel I owe a great deal to Tanlac for bringing my health and strength back to me,” said Sylvester T. Long, 1416 Wallks St., Muskegon Heights, Michigan. “For two years I was in a badly run down condition and could see no relief in sight as everything I tried failed to reach my case. All of my troubles came from my stomach. I had no appetite and couldn’t digest properly the little I did eat. I finally got so weak and miserable that life seemed hardly worth living. Tanlac did for me what everything else had failed to do. I am just like a new man now, eat anything I want, sleep like a log, get up in the morning feeling fine and ready for a hard day’s work. I certainly am strong for Tanlac.” Tanlac is sold in Cadillac by H.L. Roussin, in Manton by Chas. H. Bostick and Son, and in Buckley by J.S. Purdy — Adv.
Feb. 4, 1972
An investigation is being made into the accusations made Saturday in a letter to the editor of the Evening News by a St. Louis woman relative to police actions when she claimed she needed help, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Mason said he looked into the matter immediately Saturday after reading the letter and found that the woman’s report and the report on the city police records differ to some extent. Mrs. Mida Wallace of St. Louis reported in her communication that she and her sister, a Cadillac woman, were bothered by a Cadillac motorist and they could get no reaction from the city police when they parked in front of the station, honked the car’s horn and waved for attention. Mason said he plans to continue checking the matter and was waiting today to see if Mrs. Wallace or her sister planned to sign a complaint against the man.
Feb. 4, 1997
Employment of most of Kysor’s employees in Cadillac should remain secure despite the corporation’s sale. Kysor Industrial has been sold to Scotsman Industries of Vernon Hills, Illinois, for $43 per common and preferred share, or about $300 million. Simultaneously, Kysor’s transportation products group, which includes its Cadillac manufacturing plant, was sold to Kuhlman Corporation of Savannah, Georgia, for $86 million. The transactions are subjected to various approvals and are expected to close in early to mid-March. Kuhlman officials have told Cadillac plant management no immediate changes are planned that would jeopardize employment of the plant’s 250 or so employees. “I don’t see anything happening to this factory,” said Patrick Laine, president and general manager of the Cadillac plant. “For the workforce, it is a four-star, tremendous opportunity. Kuhlman’s emphasis is on growth. Frankly, Kysor’s emphasis has been on their refrigeration division and they haven’t grown or developed their transportation division. Kuhlman has a very aggressive growing strategy for their industrial products.” Laine said Cadillac plant officials were encouraged when Kuhlman officials recently toured the plant. “They were dazzled with the technology and the world-class product and design facility and could see we have the opportunity to grow and expand here,” he said. “We have a $1.5 million research and development product going on, and I asked them that if they bought the plant if they would want us to stop the project. They said ‘no, no, it looks like you are developing a critical mass here. Keep it going.’ I think it sends a very good message to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.