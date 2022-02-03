Feb. 3, 1922
The Cadillac Lumber and Chemical Co. will locate its Upper Peninsula operation in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. In making the announcement it was stated by local officials that the choice was dictated from the economic point of view. Advantageous power rates probably were the most important factor in the victory of the “Soo” over several other cities above the Straits in obtaining the location of the industry which will be launched by the recently formed Cadillac syndicate. It is planned to start operations this summer and a saw mill and chemical plant are to be built as soon as possible. Draftsmen now are in Cadillac making plans for the mill. A large amount of stumpage has been acquired, principally in Mackinaw County, and local industries expect to benefit from the launching of the new operation. The Saunders, Mitchell and Murphy interests are included in the new syndicate.
Feb. 3, 1972
“Magic Squares” may soon be a reality in Cadillac. The Cadillac Community-School Recreation board has opened bidding on the squares. When constructed the “Magic Squares” will offer recreational facilities for four different activities at once. The squares will contain facilities for basketball, volleyball, tennis and other popular sports. Diggins Hill ski area will remain closed until icy conditions are fixed, board members reported at their monthly meeting Wednesday. Because of lack of snow at the area ice has made it hazardous. A caretaker at the area slipped and broke some ribs recently, prompting Recreation Director Douglas Lape’s decision. The board will be meeting with the mental health group recently formed in the Cadillac area. Members wish to trade ideas and offer the board’s services to the group. Director Lape reviewed the board’s progress over the past year and its programs. In most cases activities for all age groups had at least doubled if not tripled. Lape said the board welcomes ideas from the public as well as criticism.
Feb. 3, 1997
A big jump last year in Wexford County juvenile crime is alarming, said area residents at a recent meeting in Cadillac. But instead of wringing their hands, the group wants to do something about it. Two goals of the Juvenile Justice Committee are to use solutions that have actually been proven to work and to “solve local problems, locally.” The problem is shown in figures from Wexford County Probate Court, where juvenile criminal cases are sent. They show an increase from 321 criminal charges filed against juveniles in 1995, to 822 juvenile charges filed in 1996. A small part of that increase is due to changes in the way cases are computerized at the court, and some to a ordinance that calls for tickets to juveniles who smoke. But more serious offenses also showed a major increase from 1995 to 1996; assaults, from 40 to 80; breaking and entering, from 34 to 107; and shoplifting, from 31 to 105. Missaukee County Probate Judge Frederick Krupp also sees a change in juvenile crime. “We see kids with more serious problems, and we see kids who will go far to get into trouble,” he said. “We’d like to stop that.” One effort to del with Cadillac-area juvenile crime started with a recent meeting between the Juvenile Justice Committee and Team Up Cadillac Area. “The solution some people come up with is emotion-driven,” said Wexford Probate Judge Kenneth Tacoma, “like ‘Lock ‘em up and throw away the key,’ or ‘Just make the parents responsible.’ Those of us who work with (juvenile crime) know that isn’t possible.” That’s why it’s important to come up with a rational approach, said Jack Cairy, who is writing a grant on behalf of the Missaukee-Wexford Juvenile Justice Committee to help do just that.
