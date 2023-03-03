Today in history: man arrested here with much alcohol

March 3, 1933
Ross Grammtico, arrested Friday afternoon at 102 Granite St., where officers found 37 gallons of alcohol, was turned over to federal authorities this afternoon and was to be taken to Grand Rapids for trial. Grammtico makes his home in Flint and has been coming to Cadillac to sell liquor. He moved into the Granite Street house about two weeks ago. Local police assisted in getting the information on which he was arrested yesterday and State Troopers Wixom and Burnham and Sheriff Nixon made the arrest. They searched the man to ascertain whether or not he carried concealed weapons, but did not find any on his person.
March 3, 1973
Johnson Creek just west of Reed City is a bit oily again today, the result of a “cruel trick by Mother Nature,” according to Charles Jetter, in charge of maintaining the line at fault. “The situation is well under control,” Jetter said Friday. “We are aware of the problem; proper action is being taken and these things do happen.” According to Jetter, the oil is not seeping into Johnson Creek directly from a line, but rather “some oil soaked into the ground and bled through the gravel line. “We had a weather factor at fault here,” he said. “The weight of ice buckled a line and we lost probably a couple of barrels of oil. That’s all. I’m very concerned about such situations myself. I live along the Hersey River, and I want to see to it that the deer we see once in a while and the wild ducks and the trout floundering along, stay there. These things do happen.” Burning of the oil has been taking place in an effort to correct the situation and straw “dams” have been placed in and along the Johnson Creek, both north and south of where it flows under U.S. 10 just west of Patterson Road. Oil was still visible Friday afternoon, floating on the top of the waters of Johnson Creek, traveling downstream where it was “yellowing” snow and rocks, but finding a barrier as it reached manmade straw dikes.
March 3, 1998
Two eyesores may give way to industrial growth and jobs. That was part of the early “spring cleaning” conducted as business by the Cadillac City Council Monday. The council will conduct a public hearing March 16 for the addition of two abandoned industrial sites to its Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. Local developers have contacted the city with regard to the former Brasseur Building on South Mitchell Street and the Four Star building on Sixth Avenue. Both buildings are vacant. Within such an authority, property taxes paid as a result of new development are captured to fund environmental cleanup. When sufficient funds are captured to clean up the site, the authority continues to capture taxes for five years to apply toward other sites. Even if the existing buildings are demolished, developers have the ability to build where water and sewer hook-ups already exist. Clean-up funds could possibly be derived from Community Development Block Grant funds or state reclamation funds. “There has been a lot of interest in the city,” said city manager Pete Stalker.
