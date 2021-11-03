Nov. 3, 1921
The Cadillac Gun Club and Game Protective Association has planted the last cans of fish for this season, the plant consisting of a carload of fingerling perch, seized by the state game and fish commission out of Lake Michigan at Traverse City. The perch, numbering 27,000, were placed in Lake Cadillac. It is expected that the large pike and pickerel in Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell will eat some of the small perch, but many of them will mature and those eaten by the other fish will help make the cannibals larger. This season the Cadillac Gun Club has been responsible for planting 120,000 trout fry, 90,000 bass fry and 60,000 blue-gills. The club believes that the future of hunting and fishing depend not only on laws for the conservation of game but also on propagation.
Nov. 3, 1971
A mayor, two commissioners, nine Charter Commissioners and two members of the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education were elected Tuesday in Cadillac and the CAPS district. Four out of five proposals on the ballot were approved. The one proposal turned down was number three in Cadillac. It would have allowed the sale of liquor after 2 p.m. Sundays in those establishments which gain 50% of their income from the sale of foods and other services. Just more than an hour after the polls closed at 8 p.m. it was announced, unofficially, that the liquor question had been approved but a routine check of voting machines this morning turned up an error in the second precinct report and swayed the majority to the negatives side. Early returns indicated the issue had passed by a narrow six-vote margin. Today’s correction indicates it failed by 88 votes. Raymond (Pete) Wagner was elected mayor of Cadillac on a 105-margin victory over Charles Underwood. Earlier candidate Douglas Fairbanks had withdrawn prior to the election but his name appeared on the ballot and collected a number of votes anyway.
Nov. 3, 1996
The Cadillac City Council is expected Monday to set a December public hearing on a proposal to house an ambulance at the Cadillac fire hall. The ambulance would be the primary response vehicle for Cadillac and Clam Lake Township and secondary for Cherry Grove, Selma and Haring townships. The city would staff the ambulance with one fully-trained emergency medical technician, on condition that their service does not conflict with their primary duties of fighting fires. Under the draft of the proposal, the city would also provide housing for a North Flight paramedic seven days per week, 24 hours per day at the fire hall. The contract with North Flight would take the place of the city fire department’s first responder medical responsibility, said City Manager Pete Stalker. The city would also be paid for each run, while it now receives no payment for first-responder runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.