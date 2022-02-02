Feb. 2, 1922
A dancing party, the proceeds from which will go to provide comforts for the disabled soldiers at Roosevelt Hospital at Camp Custer, will be held in the K. of P. hall Friday night under the auspices of the American Legion Auxiliary. The party will begin at 8 and there will be dancing until midnight. Ahearn’s orchestra will furnish the music. There will be refreshments consisting of home-made cake, sandwiches, pickles and coffee. There will be a small charge for the refreshments. The Legion Auxiliary of the state has agreed to furnish many things for the patients at the Legion hospital at Camp Custer. There are many luxuries and comforts that the government does not furnish and the Michigan department of the Legion is still in debt for the furnishings of the hospital and cannot buy extras for several years. The various units of the auxiliary have taken it upon themselves to raise money for the worthy purpose stated and are soliciting support on that basis. The party is public and all who dance are invited to attend. There will be many favor and novelty numbers and some surprise features.
Feb. 2, 1972
Guest night was held by the Lion’s Club Tuesday evening. Following dinner, Mrs. Muriel Patterson, kindergarten teacher at Cooley School, presented a program on “Perceptual Vision.” She gave a practical example of how perceptual vision kits are used in the classroom following by a series of film slides and explanations. Mrs. Patterson said the idea of perceptual vision was developed in Winter Haven, Florida, schools under the sponsorship of the local Lion’s Club. Perceptual vision is seeing a shape or form, and understanding and reproducing it with the emphasis being on understanding as this is necessary for all of a child’s future learning, according to Mrs. Patterson. She said the kit consists of a teacher’s manual, a test booklet, and a series of templates for chalk work and desk work. She added that by using the kit, a teacher will more readily learn of potential problems in understanding and coordination. With the use of the templates as guides, the teacher will be able to help the child to overcome these problems much more quickly. A member said these kits have been furnished by request to most of the Cadillac elementary schools by the Cadillac Lions Club. He said the club will also furnish kits to other area schools who would like to have them.
Feb. 2, 1997
As a jury is debating the fate of O.J. Simpson’s money in California, an overwhelming percentage of those who responded to a survey in this area think he should be found liable. In a poll conducted by the Cadillac Evening News, 83% of callers believed O.J. Simpson should be held liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Seventeen percent believed he should not be held liable. Most callers commented on the “overwhelming blood and DNA evidence — it’s indisputable.” One caller who participated in the poll remarked “the first trial did a lot to destroy the public’s confidence in the system. I would be amazed if a second jury will let him go freely.” “I think in the first trial a killer go away with murder. He should pay, at least with money,” said another. But many callers believe money couldn’t compensate for the loss. “Nicole was stupid to stay near O.J., but it’s even more stupid that the families are suing for money because money cannot replace the death of a loved one.” Most callers doubted the innocence of Simpson and were shocked by the jury’s verdict in the criminal trial. “It’s a shame how a man with money can get away with something like that. He’s always been guilty. The man should be required to pay what their lives were worth.” Most who called in with comments in terms of a conspiracy felt “the police had nothing to do with it. No evidence was planted to frame Simpson.” “If he was supposed to be so innocent, why hasn’t anybody looked any further for anybody else who could have done this?” asked another caller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.