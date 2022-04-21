April 21, 1922
Picking out a wife by mail always has been considered rather a risky business. If you meet and marry her on April Fool’s Day, in the hoodoo year of ‘13, what can you expect but trouble. Regardless of his expectations, that were reaped by Albert W. Fisher, Cedar Creek farmer living a mile and one-half south and one-fourth mile east of Manton, when he appeared at the Pennsylvania depot in Cadillac on April 1, 1913, and met the lady who a few minutes later became Mrs. Attie M. Fisher. The bride came from Kansas, the home of cyclones and wind mills. The Cornhuskey commonwealth also is noted for sun flowers, but none bloomed at the Fisher home, where the new couple went to live with the seven children of a previous marriage of Mr. Fisher, now 62 years old, the place where he has made his hoe for 36 years. It was only nine days before Mrs. Fisher coaxed her husband for car fare to take a trip to Kansas, Mr. Fisher swore on the stand in circuit court this morning, where he is the defendant in a civil suit brought by his wife to enforce the collection of a big alimony judgment. Mr. Fisher said he financed the traveling expenses of his wandering wife, who stayed in the west two months and then returned to Manton for a little visit of five weeks with her husband. In the entire time before the couple separated in the fall of 1918, the witnesses said his wife actually was with him in Manton only a year and nine months out of approximately five years of the union, which was childless. Six times the wife went back to Kansas, making 12 trips in all which he financed, he said. Her “visits” to her husband always were for short intervals, he said, before she got him to let her take a trip west again. They lasted from 10 days to a year, on one occasion, before she hit the trail. The defendant also slipped in some comment about her never being willing to walk 10 rods without a car or horse drawn vehicle. Mr. Fisher finally put his foot down on Oct. 2, 1918, he said, and refused to foot the bills for another jaunt for his wife. They then discussed a separation, he testified, and she offered to settle for $100. The plaintiff’s counsel, E.J. Millington and W.H. Yearns, are suing on the fact that when Mrs. Fisher went to Kansas for the last time she instituted divorce proceedings in the Wyandotte County District Court. It is claimed that a letter written by the defendant took him within the jurisdiction of that court and that therefore the Kansas alimony award of around $2,500 is valid, despite the Michigan contract waiving such interests.
April 21, 1972
Impasse continues between Governor William Milliken and directors of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association and the U.S. 31 Corridor Association, according to Robert Ransom, Cadillac U.S. 131 Association president. Directors of the two highway development associations met with Governor Milliken, his assistant, James Kellogg, and Highway Commissioner H.E. Safest, for a nearly two hour long conference in Lansing Thursday afternoon. Also in attendance was Senator John Toepp of Cadillac and Senator Oscar Bouwsma of Muskegon. Ransom said the governor had sought support of the two highway development associations for the governor’s two cent gasoline tax increase program for expansion of Michigan’s transportation facilities. The two associations have opposed the governor’s program due to the planned diversion of gasoline tax funds for subsidizing present urban bus lines and conducting studies and construction of mass transit systems in metropolitan areas. The associations are campaigning for a gasoline tax increase to be used entirely for highway and road purposes.
April 21, 1997
Vandals threw the 100-year-old pulpit through the display case, with no regard for historical artifacts carefully housed inside. They smashed copy machines, computers and a microwave oven and threw fire extinguishers through windows, spewing glass in all directions. “There’s glass everywhere,” said Bob Hamlet, associate pastor of youth at Temple Hill Baptist Church. “It’s a case of obvious vandalism with no intent to steal anything.” Hamlet pulled into the church’s West Division Street parking lot about 7:30 a.m. Friday to see a screen ripped from a broken window. “I was sad, to say the least,” Hamlet said. Hamlet went inside to find significant damage to equipment, broken windows, tipped couches and drawers pulled out, their contents spilled on the floor. Cadillac police officers spent most of the morning at the scene, and volunteers arrived to help clean up the mess centered in the office area, kitchen and library. “I feel really saddened, I even feel sorry for the people who did this — they must be really hurting,” Hamlet said. Nothing is believed to have been stolen, Hamlet said. The drawer holding the church’s petty cash was broken into, but no money was taken. Other valuables also were left alone, he said. “There’s no rhyme or reason,” Hamlet said. “They didn’t seem intent on stealing anything. Fortunately the sanctuary was not touched.”
