Dec. 29, 1921
Simplex wheels will be displayed on several lines at the New York Automobile Show. Last fall the local plant, which previously had made Ford sets exclusively, was re-tooled to turn out large wheels as well. Sample sets have been placed with the Elgin, Mitchell, Roamer and Commonwealth companies for exhibition purposes. The Simplex organization has been assured the wire wheel business of those interests and if the business developed by the motor show brings sufficient orders for wire wheel equipment the Cadillac plant anticipates more business than ever. “The outlook at present is considered the best the Simplex has yet faced,” said John P. Wilcox, the president, today in discussing the new prospects, but he added, “However, we have been disappointed over such hopes several times in the past and we do not want to say too much at this time.”
Dec. 29, 1971
Hall Funeral Chapel will be the new name as of Jan. 1, 1972, for the former Bostick Funeral Chapel, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hall. The couple came to Manton from Mancelona in August of 1968 and purchased the funeral chapel in January of 1969. Hall had worked at the Miller Funeral Home at Mancelona and also the Stimson Funeral Home at Mount Pleasant. Hall attended Central Michigan University at Mount Pleasant. He graduated from Wayne State University, Department of Mortuary Science, in 1968. Mrs. Hall graduated from Western Michigan University, Department of Elementary Education in 1967. The couple live at 407 W. Main St., at Manton with their two children, John and Steve.
Dec. 29, 1996
At first glance, it looks like a juvenile crime wave in Wexford County. The statistics may look worse because of changes in the way juvenile offenses are reported — but officials said there’s no denying that the problem is increasing. Probate court figures show county juveniles were charged with 785 crimes by the end of Dec. 1, compared to 321 in all of 1995. The probate court handles criminal charges against minors. Those charges involved 388 alleged offenders, up from 160 in 1995. Some were charged with several crimes in connection with the same incident — such as minor in possession of alcohol and vandalism — and some were repeat offenders, charged after separate incidents. Wexford County Probate Judge Kenneth Tacoma said part of the jump is due to a change in enforcement. For instance, a tobacco ordinance took effect during 1995. Minors ticketed for possession of tobacco are now included in the courts’ total count of juvenile charges. Another factor is that very young first-time offenders who don’t have a formal court hearing and did not appear in the court’s total caseload until this year. Those cases might include a 12-year-old first-time shoplifter, for instance. Still, those cases alone do not account for the large increase in juvenile charges this year. Bottom line, there’s just no getting around that the numbers have shot up,” Tacoma said. “We’re getting more first-time offenders as well as repeat offenders.”
