Today in history: Wilcox buys ex-Kysor headquarters

March 14, 1933
The Cadillac State bank has received a request from the federal reserve bank of Chicago to send the names of persons who have taken gold from the bank and have not re-deposited it. The message reads as follows: “You are requested to compile as complete a list as can be made from the information you are able to obtain of the names and addresses of all persons who have withdrawn gold or gold certificates from your bank and who have not redeposited them in the bank on or before March 13, 1933. Two lists should be furnished. One showing the withdrawals of gold and of gold certificates before February first and the other since that date. These lists are to be sent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago as soon as possible after March 13.” The request is made to prevent the hoarding of gold and gold certificates.
March 14, 1973
Teens at Manton Consolidated School listen closely as Osceola County Deputy Fred Buck explains Smart Set, an antidrug youth program he has supported in Osceola and St. Joseph counties (pictured). Badges, slogans and posters are part of the Smart Set Campaign, Buck said.
March 14, 1998
Businesses looking to move headquarters into a palatial, two-story building with Georgian marble exterior and an automatic flagpole are out of luck. The building that housed Kysor Industrial Corp. on U.S. 131 south of here was sold. The new occupant is Wilcox Associates, an engineering and environmental services firm. Moving expenses for Wilcox will be slight. The Cadillac company is currently located one mile north of U.S. 131, next to Van Drie Home Furnishings. Jerry Wilcox wouldn’t disclose the purchase price Wednesday. The asking price was $2.1 million, according to realtor Keith Johnson. Wilcox employs about 45 people and has been at its current locale since 1990. “We’re just running out of space here,” Wilcox said. “And this opportunity arose.” The building sits on 115 acres. In front surrounded by a cluster of flagpoles is an automatic pole that rises and sets with the sun. Any plans for future land development have not been disclosed by Wilcox. Kysor Industrial was sold to Scotsman Industries of Vernon Hills, Illinois, in February for 1997 for $300 million. Simultaneously, the company’s transportation products group, which includes its Cadillac manufacturing plant, was sold to Kuhlman Corp. of Savannah, Georgia, for $86 million. Some of the 30 employees who worked at the headquarters remain there. Johnson said Kysor is leasing space from Wilcox. In November, the First Baptist Church of Cadillac, made an offer on the property. Church officials said the building would be used for meeting rooms and offices.
