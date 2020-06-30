CADILLAC - A 5-year-old child was airlifted to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids following a two vehicle crash on U.S. 131 in Wexford County Tuesday morning.
The Wexford County's Sheriff's office reports that a southbound semi-tractor trailer was slowed by an incline in the road. A southbound pickup truck, drive by a 34-year-old man from Fife Lake, did not see the semi was slowed and rear-ended the semi shortly before 6 a.m., police said. The 5-year-old, who was riding in the front seat of the pickup, was seriously injured in the crash. The child was flown by AeroMed to DeVos Children's Hospital, police said. The current condition of the child is not known.
The driver of the pickup and three backseat passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene by North Flight EMS and release. The driver of the semi-trailer, a 67-year-old Traverse City man, was not injured, police said.
The crash is still under investigation but excessive speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were worn by all involved in the crash, police said.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Department was assisted by Cadillac Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.
