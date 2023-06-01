The Lake City and McBain boys and girls track teams will be represented this Saturday, June 3, in the annual Division 3 state track meet in Kent City. The Northern Michigan Christian boys will also be well-represented in the D4 state meet held at the Baldwin Middle School facility in Hudsonville.
In the D3 boys’ meet, Lake City senior Dayne “The Train” Blair will be competing in the 100-meter dash and the 200 dash.
Dayne, in fact, has recorded the fastest time among all D3 sprinters this spring in the 100-meter dash when he crossed the finish line in a flying time of 10.99 seconds in the D3 regional meet on May 20. Dayne also qualified in the 200 dash (22.80) and is among the top 10 in that race as well.
Seniors Enzo Ramalho in the 1600 run (4:36.92) and Rowland Ball in the shot put (49 feet, 6.25 inches) also made the grade for the Lake City boys. Rowland is seeded among the top eight going into the competition.
For the McBain boys, sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh earned his place in the state meet in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet. He is seeded among the top 15 in that event.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, Lake City junior Mackenzie Bisballe is among the top competitors in the state in the high jump. She cleared 5 feet, 1 inch in the regional meet on May 20 but has cleared 5 feet, 4 inches during the season, breaking the school record set by Rylie Bisballe.
Sophomore Sadie Larson (16.75) and senior Rylee Cohoon (17.03) both qualified for Lake City in the 100-meter hurdles. Sadie is seeded among the top 10 and Rylee among the top 15 in the event.
For McBain, senior Analiese Fredin will cap her notable prep career in track by competing in three events in the state meet. Analiese punched her ticket to state in her signature event, the 300 hurdles (48.57) and is seeded among the top five in that race. She is also part of McBain’s two relays that will compete on Saturday.
McBain’s flying foursome of seniors Gabby VerBerkmoes and Analiese along with sophomore Aubrey VandePol and freshman Peyton Grant completed the 1600 relay in 4:12.45, ranking the Ramblers among the top three at state. McBain also qualified in the 800 relay (1:50.82) with senior Sydney Heuker joining Gabby, Analiese and Peyton.
Peyton Grant also qualified individually in the 400 dash (1:01.56) and is seeded among the top 15 in that race.
See Track on B-2
In the field events, strong-armed sophomore Isabel Rozeveld earned a berth at state in both throwing events. Izzy’s mighty heave of 109 feet, 11 inches in the discus ranks her among the top 10 at state. She also made the grade in the shot put with her distance of 34 feet, 3.5 inches in the regional meet.
NMC record-breaking relays qualify in D4
The Northern Michigan Christian foursome featuring seniors Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam and Nate Eisenga and junior Tucker Tossey not only qualified in both the 1600 relay (3:36.45) and the 800 relay (1:35.76) but also broke the school record in both races during the regional meet at Marion on May 20. The Comets are seeded among the top eight in the 1600 relay and the top 10 in the 800 relay.
Isaac Bowden finished as runner-up at state last year in the pole vault and returns to the state meet in Hudsonville among the top performers again this year. Ike broke his own school record with his height of 13 feet, 8 inches during the season and he cleared 13-6 at the regional meet. He is seeded second at state behind Steven Martin of Britton Deerfield, who has cleared 14 feet.
Nate also qualified again in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 9 inches at the regional meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.