GRAYLING – The first Tractor Frolic is planned at Wellington Park near Grayling for the weekend of Sept. 9-10. A Tractor Rodeo is among the events planned, among other tractor events.
Three lucky participants in three different age groups will each win $100 as winners of the Tractor Rodeo. Class I is ages 10-16, Class II is ages 17-39, and Class III is 40-over. Participants may use their own tractor or they may borrow one from Wellington. Participants must pre-register in advance as participation is limited to 10 per class. To pre-register for the rodeo call (989) 348 5187 or email hwrdtlr32@gmail.com.
There will also be other tractor contests held throughout the two-day event. Also planned for the weekend is the opportunity for young and old to drive a tractor for the first time. There will also be a Big Machinery Parade each afternoon at 3:30.
Other events planned for the weekend include Tractor Games, demonstrations at the sawmill and the grist mill, and rides on the Wellington steam engine. Saturday evening will feature a concert by the new AuSable River Dixieland Band. For those families planning to spend the entire weekend at Wellington, free primitive camping is available on a reservation basis.
The Wellington Tractor Frolic is sure to be a fun event for the entire family with the activities planned for all ages. The Tractor Rodeo and contests provide great opportunity for families as they watch the contests and cheer their friends and family members on.
Wellington Park is a 60-acre living history museum located at 6944 S. Military Road southwest of Grayling. The park is easily accessed from either Exit 251 of I-75 or Exit 206 of US-127.
