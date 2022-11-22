Farmers are very good about recycling many materials whether it’s scrap metal, old concrete, old 2x4’s, and even composting organic materials. Unfortunately, in this part of Michigan recycling rubber is hard to do.
Missaukee Conservation District and partners are helping Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford County farmers with a tractor tire recycling event Dec. 10 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Steve’s Tire Service. Registration is required; maximum of six large or agriculture tires. Follow this link: https://forms.gle/9pe9STUGBJFsDQyw8
Why are agriculture tires hard to recycle?
Large tires on farm equipment are built for the load of not only the tractor but also for the load that it’s pulling. The rubber is very thick and has rubber-wrapped steel radials embedded in the tire, much like regular vehicle tires, just more and thicker.
All that bulk makes it harder for companies to recycle these tires. The recycling company needs heavier equipment that can slice and dice the tire into the end product that the company is selling. To add to this challenge, there are more companies in the state that can handle regular vehicle tires but not agricultural tires.
When searching for best practices for a tractor tire recycling event, it was strongly suggested to have a loading dock and a forklift or a skid steer to move tires around. Man-handling vehicle tires is one thing, but equipment tires are a whole new ball game. Agriculture tires can weigh 400 to 800 pounds, so that makes it harder to get volunteers to help with an event.
How are tractor tires recycled?
Once the scrap tire company receives the tire, they are taken in and mostly shredded. The company Missaukee Conservation District has contracted with, Environmental Rubber Recycling from Flint, sells the shredded product as Tire Derived Aggregate.
The aggregate is considered inert by the State of Michigan and can be used as a substitute for gravel, sand and stone in a variety of projects. It can be used as backfill in roads, heavy use areas, septic systems and drainage. Interestingly enough, TDA has proven to insulate roads from frost — reducing potholes and extending the life of roads.
“TDA has been proven to have little to no impact on groundwater or the environment. Studies from Humboldt University shows that TDA actually removes metals like iron, zinc, manganese and lead from stormwater, and organic materials like oils, grease and phosphates; solvents like ketones and acetones and benzene, a component of gasoline.” (Environmental Rubber Recycling website)
Teamwork makes the dream work
Missaukee Conservation District is all about working with neighboring counties and partnering with like-minded groups. Osceola-Lake Conservation District, Ermington-Schultz Farm Bureau Insurance, Missaukee County Farm Bureau, Osceola Farm Bureau, and Wexford Farm Bureau have all contributed funds to this project. Steve’s Tire Service has graciously allowed this event to take place at their facility and are providing people and equipment.
Why would an insurance company be involved? Farm Bureau is a family of companies. Farm Bureau Insurance is for anyone needing farm, home, auto, life or medical insurance. It’s not just for farmers, but they do work with a many. They also help their community by contributing to worthwhile causes.
Membership in your county Farm Bureau is for farmers. It’s an advocacy group that works hard to protect and support agriculture and the environment. It’s why Farm Bureau and Conservation District work so well together; we have similar goals.
Jodi DeHate serves Missaukee, Crawford, Kalkaska and Wexford counties as a MAEAP Technician. Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program works with farmers helping them reduce risk to the environment. MAEAP technicians are also key in coordinating and doing outreach for these kinds of events. Getting rid of unwanted tires helps the farm be more environmentally friendly and reduce pests hiding in those tires.
What can you do to help?
Have agriculture tires? Please sign up! Want to contribute to the cause or help with the event? Please see the information below and contact us.
Jodi DeHate is the MAEAP Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She is housed at the Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Contact Jodi at jodi.dehate@macd.org or (231) 839-7193.
