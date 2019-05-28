CADILLAC — A portion of 13th Street had to be blocked off after a cargo train fell off the rails.
Wexford County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a train coming off the rails at the 13th Street crossing after 5 p.m., Tuesday.
As railway personnel realigned the train and hooked up an engine, the crossing was blocked off and the sheriff's department directed traffic to turn around.
The train was cleaned up and moving again around 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.