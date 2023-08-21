KINGSLEY — The Lake City volleyball girls of coach Amber Besko couldn’t have gotten the season off to a much better start on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kingsley.
The Trojans captured the invitational tourney, going 6-0 on the day and not only going undefeated but winning nearly every set convincingly too. The Trojans beat Beaverton (25-12, 25-19); Manistee (25-7, 25-9); and Charlevoix (25-19, 25-17) in pool play before beating Grayling 25-11, 25-13 in the quarterfinals; Charlevoix 25-14, 25-13 in the semifinals and the host Stags 25-11, 25-13 in the finals.
Coach Besko was naturally quite pleased.
“The girls have been working hard in the off-season to become a strong team,” she noted.
“We found a lot of positives but this is just a start for us. We still have a number of little things to clean up.”
The Bis-Bash Cousins – 6-foot senior Mackenzie Bisballe and 6-3 senior Alie Bisballe – picked up where they left off last year.
Mackenzie muscled out 39 kills on the day to go with 32 digs and six blocks and when she wasn’t sending missiles surging into enemy territory, she was helping her teammates to do the same. Mackenzie also finished with 60 assists.
Alie earned 48 kills on the day with 11 blocksa and 22 digs and she also displayed plenty of hospitality, collecting 45 assists.
Lefty senior Hannah “H-Vac” Vasicek hammered out 15 kills with four blocks and racked up 37 digs. Hannah V. was also a hit at the service stripe, recording a team-high 14 aces. Hannah Hern also helped the Trojan cause with her solid play, securing 10 kills with four blocks and 23 digs. Zoe Butkovich added her own zap to the attack, drilling nine kills with 32 digs, and Caleigh Schneider stroked five kills with four blocks and eight digs.
Hannah Allen was locked in like a laser from the stripe, nailing 100 percent of her attempts to go with eight digs.
Lake City hosted its own quad on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Trojans are in action again this Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Invitational.
