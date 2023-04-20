HART – The Lake City baseball team raveled to Hart on Wednesday, April 13, and lost by scores of 15-0 and 4-2.
In the opener, Ethan Goodrich rapped out Lake City’s lone hit.
In game two, Job Rogers allowed three earned runs on eight eight while striking out six and allowing one walk.
Layne McLeod laced an RBI single in the nightcap along with Thomas Bisballe. Kurtis Miles cracked a single.
Lake City is home against Highland Conference foe Manton this Friday, April 21. The Trojans travel to Glen Lake on Tuesday, April 25, and return home to face league foe Evart on Friday, April 28.
