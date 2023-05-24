McBAIN — The Lake City softball team of coach Nikki Read had a good day at the diamond of McBain on Tuesday, May 23, securing a sweep by scores of 10-0 and 16-6 in the final Highland Conference games of the season.
Lake City senior Kasey Keenan had the hummer hopping in the opener as she secured the shutout, allowing the Ramblers just two hits while notching six K’s.
Junior shortstop Mya Miller had a mighty good time at the plate, lining three hits, including an RBI triple. First baseman Zoe Butkovich bashed the ball around as well, recording a double and home run among her three hits, and she knocked in six of Lake City’s 10 runs. Zoe was nearly robbed of a two-run double in the fifth inning as McBain’s freshman centerfielder Shannon Maloney tracked down the ball and nearly made a leaping catch.
Hannah Hern also helped the Lake City cause with an RBI triple and she was robbed of another RBI hit when McBain second baseman Emerson Tossey made a sparkling play in the field. Payton Hogan and Alex Bao each banged out a hit for the Trojans.
It was Brecken Gilde and Caitlin Butzin each getting a hit for the Ramblers in the opener.
Zoe and Kasey shared the pitching duties for Lake City in game two.
Zoe continued to add serious Zap to the Attack, drilling another home run in the nightcap and knocking in five runs. For the day, Zoe accounted for 11 of Lake City’s 26 runs with her bat.
Tarrin Miller swung a torrid stick in game two also, tagging four hits, including a pair of doubles and a pair of RBIs. The leadoff hitter Hern hammered out three more hits and Mya made two more hits, including a double.
Kaylee Keenan cracked four hits, including two doubles, and knocked in three. Olivia Williams whacked three hits, including a bases-loaded double, and she knocked in five runs. Kasey also connected for another hit.
McBain’s bats came alive more in game two. Karsyn Meyering cracked a two-run single. Tossey drilled three hits and knocked in a Rambler run. Kaitlyn DeZeeuw also delivered an RBI hit. Shannon Maloney also knocked in a run along with Leah Thompson. Mariah Pluger plugged a hit along with Brianna Platz, Brecken Gilde, and Caitlin Butzin.
Since it was the final home game of the regular season, the McBain team recognized and honored seniors Caitlin Butzin and Brianna Platz. They each walked onto the field between games with their parents and received a personalized poster and a plant from coach Chantel Zuiderveen and lots of cheers from their teammates and from the crowd.
Lake City and McBain are in the same D3 district at Evart.
Lake City faces top seed Evart on Tuesday, May 30, in a pre-district clash starting at 4 p.m. The winner of that game faces McBain on Saturday, June 3, at noon in one semifinal game. In the other semifinal at 10 a.m., Pine River faces Reed City. The district championship game at Evart is 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.