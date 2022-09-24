MCBAIN — Now, that’s a momentum shift.
Down 30-0 at halftime, Lake City didn’t quit.
Not against their biggest rival with a trophy and a spot behind Beal City and Evart in the Highland Conference standings on the line.
The Trojans scored 36 unanswered points to rally for an improbable 36-30 win in overtime over McBain Friday night.
Quarterback Darin Kunkel scored from 15 yards out in overtime and then the Trojans’ defense held with a goal-line stand to secure the win.
“That was the greatest comeback I have ever been apart of,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. “I am so proud of the way my boys played.
“They showed true grit and perseverance when their backs were against the wall. Tonight is something they will remember the rest of their lives.”
On the other side of the field, that memory isn’t so good.
“Hats off to Lake City for responding in the second half,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “We had them stifled in the first half and we kept their offense off the field.
“It was just a lot of little things in the second half. We lost our energy and our mojo and we couldn’t get it back. We couldn’t stop the small things from rolling into a bigger thing.”
McBain led 30-14 going into the fourth quarter but Lake City tied it at 30-all when Brody Gothard hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kunkel.
Kunkel was huge in the second half as he added an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown. He also carried the ball 19 times for 145 yards and two TDs.
“We talked all week about keeping him penned up,” Maloney said. “He got out of the pen in the second half.
“The kid makes plays for them.”
Gothard added a rushing TD and three catches for 36 yards.
Rowland Ball had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery to pace the defense while Gothard and Tyler Atkins each had 10 tackles.
Bryce Akom paced McBain with 147 yards and a TD on 24 carries while Isaac Baas added 84 yards and a TD on 19 carries. Kalvin McGillis also had 67 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Blayn Hughston paced the defense with six tackles and Caleb Gilde had five.
