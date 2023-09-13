LAKE CITY – The Lake City volleyball girls of coach Amber Besko expected a battle from Highland Conference rival Beal City on the home floor Tuesday and got one. The match between two of the top teams in the league was tied at one set apiece before the Trojans swept the final two sets to gain the victory in the league opener for this season. The scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17.
“We could have won in three sets but Beal City got in a few runs in game two and we just could not dig ourselves out,” Besko noted. “Beal City is probably one of the best defensive teams we have seen all year. I am proud of how my girls didn’t put their heads down and kept fighting for the next two sets. Our speed on defense is starting to pick up and we are making reads better. We continually work on our serve-receive and it is slowly improving.”
The Bis-Bash Cousins, Mackenzie Bisballe and Ali Bisballe, combined for 40 kills in this one with Alie securing 22 kills to go with seven digs and Mackenzie muscling out 18 kills with 15 digs. Senior lefty Hannah “H-Vac” Vasicek also helped the cause, hammering out three kills, and she was a vacuum on the floor as well, securing 17 digs on a night when there were a number of long volleys.
Zoe Butkovich busted a pair of kills and was also effective keeping volleys going, recording 18 digs. Hannah Hern covered the floor like carpeting, earning a team-high 19 digs and Hailey Hamel recorded 14 digs. Caleigh Schneider added eight dig and was 100 percent accurate from the line.
ON SATURDAY, Sept. 9, the Trojans played in the Traverse City Central Invitational against some excellent competition and benefited from the experience, even with an 0-4 record on the day.
The Trojans faced opponents from larger school districts. They lost to TC Central 25-13, 23-25, 15-9; lost to Linden 25-16, 25-19; lost to Escanaba 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 and lost to Saginaw Heritage 20-25, 25-23, 16-14.
“Unfortunately our team did not show up as a team today,” Besko said. “It is hard to get anything going in a team sport when we can’t play cohesively together.
“However, our girls who come off the bench are the true leaders today. They tried to keep us positive at the worst of our play.”
Lake City vies in the Cadillac Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 16. The Trojans travel to Manton on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for another key Highland Conference clash.
